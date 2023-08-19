Pac-12 goodbye tour: Remembering USC football’s unbeaten 1939 season

Howard Jones is the godfather of USC football. He built the first great dynasty at the school and developed the Trojans into a national brand. Jones got the Notre Dame rivalry off the ground, working with Knute Rockne to begin a stories series which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

Jones won national championships and Rose Bowls at USC, but his influence and legacy greatly exceed his enormous football accomplishments. Jones, who came from Iowa to USC — as we noted in our Big Ten summer podcast series with Hawkeyes Wire — recommended that Sam Barry be hired as USC basketball coach. He was. Barry joined Jones on the football staff as defensive coordinator and also took charge of USC baseball, winning the program’s first College World Series in 1948 and handing the baton to legendary coach Rod Dedeaux.

Jones and Barry both did great things for USC sports. They are the two most important figures in the school’s history of team athletic competition. The 1939 Trojans were the last great Jones-and-Barry team, also the last of Jones’ five Rose Bowl champions at USC.

Let’s relive that 1939 season:

OREGON

USC tied Oregon, 7-7, on September 30, 1939.

WASHINGTON STATE

USC beat Washington State, 27-0, on October 7, 1939.

ILLINOIS

USC beat Illinois, 26-0, on October 14, 1939.

CALIFORNIA

USC beat Cal, 26-0, on October 28, 1939.

OREGON STATE

USC beat Oregon State, 19-7, on November 4, 1939.

STANFORD

USC defeated Stanford, 33-0, on November 11, 1939.

NOTRE DAME

USC defeated Notre Dame, 20-12, in South Bend on November 25, 1939.

WASHINGTON

USC escaped Washington, 9-7, on December 2, 1939.

USC tied UCLA, 0-0, on December 9, 1939. This was one of two ties for USC in 1939, but no one defeated the Trojans.

1940 ROSE BOWL -- TENNESSEE

USC shut out Tennessee, 14-0, to win Howard Jones’ fifth and final Rose Bowl with the Trojans. Jones died of a heart attack at age 55 on July 27, 1941.

