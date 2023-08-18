Pac-12 goodbye tour: Remembering USC football’s unbeaten 1979 season

We have written a lot at Trojans Wire about the 1980 Rose Bowl between USC and Ohio State. It is one of the great games in USC football history. It featured one of the greatest drives in USC football history. It was the centerpiece game for one of the greatest football players USC has ever produced.

It also has a great backstory, as we noted earlier this year:

“When you listen to Anthony Munoz talk about the 1980 NFL draft with Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya on Trojan Conquest Live, you can tell he wasn’t absolutely convinced he was going to be a top-five pick or even a first-round pick. The injuries were a concern. Munoz was intent on doing whatever he could to prove to an NFL team that he could contribute. That’s not how a top-five pick would think about his place on the draft board. He really didn’t know what was about to happen at that draft.

“Why did Munoz go at No. 3 in that draft, despite his injury-marred run at USC? It’s very simple: Paul Brown, who won a national championship as the head coach at Ohio State nearly four decades earlier, was at the 1980 Rose Bowl in which Munoz and USC played against the top-ranked Buckeyes.”

The 1980 Rose Bowl capped an unbeaten season at USC. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but no one beat them. They finished No. 2 in the polls, marking the third time in four seasons they were a top-two team in the nation.

Relive the 1979 USC season as part of our Pac-12 football goodbye tour:

TEXAS TECH

Sep 9, 1978; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC beat Texas Tech, 21-7, on September 8, 1979. Anthony Munoz, shown above in the 1978 opener against Texas Tech in Los Angeles, got injured in the 1979 Texas Tech season opener. He wouldn’t return until the 1980 Rose Bowl, the game which launched his legend and made the Cincinnati Bengals take him with the No. 3 pick in the 1980 NFL draft in spite of his lengthy injury history at USC.

OREGON STATE

Nov 3, 2012; Corvallis. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

USC 42, Oregon State 5, on September 15, 1979. This was a wipeout.

MINNESOTA

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

USC hammered Minnesota, 48-14, on September 22, 1979.

Nov 24, 2018; College Station, TX. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

USC escaped Baton Rouge with a hard-fought 17-12 win at LSU on September 29, 1979. This is a game we wrote about here at Trojans Wire.

Get more LSU news, analysis and opinions at LSU Tigers Wire.

WASHINGTON STATE

Oct 17, 2015; Pullman. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

USC crushed Washington State, 50-21, on October 6, 1979.

STANFORD

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The most bizarre game of the 1979 season — on October 13 in Los Angeles — prevented USC from winning the national championship. Alabama finished first and USC second because the Trojans blew a 21-point lead to Stanford at home. Future NFL quarterback Turk Schonert rallied the Cardinal in the second half while the USC offense completely stalled. This wasn’t a loss, but it sure felt like one.

NOTRE DAME

USC bounced back from the Stanford tie by thrashing Notre Dame in South Bend, 42-23, on October 20, 1979.

For Notre Dame news, analysis and opinions, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

CALIFORNIA

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

USC beat Cal, 24-14, on October 27, 1979, in Berkeley. USC played on the road in consecutive weeks, something which did not happen often in the 1970s.

ARIZONA

Oct 21, 2017; Berkeley. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

USC beat Arizona, 34-7, on November 3, 1979. Arizona was in its second year as a member of the Pac-10 Conference after moving from the Western Athletic Conference. Realignment was a thing in the late 1970s.

WASHINGTON

Sep 23, 2017; Boulder. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USC went into Seattle and won a tough 24-17 game against Washington on November 10, 1979. Washington won the Pac-10 title in 1977 and would win it again in 1980 and 1981. The Huskies were formidable and fierce under legendary coach Don James. This was one of the toughest road trips in the Pac-10 at the time. The Trojans found a way to win.

Nov 24, 1979; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Just look at those spectacular double-home uniforms in the 1979 USC-UCLA game, played on November 24. USC got a week of rest before this game and put it to great use in a 49-14 throttling of the Bruins. Keep in mind that in 1979, both USC and UCLA played their home games in the Los Angeles Coliseum. UCLA didn’t become a tenant of the Rose Bowl stadium until 1982.

USC finished its regular season ranked No. 3 and prepared for the 1980 Rose Bowl against unbeaten and No. 1 Ohio State.

OHIO STATE

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 3 USC 17, No. 1 Ohio State 16. The 1980 Rose Bowl was an all-timer, punctuated by the Trojans’ 83-yard game-winning fourth-quarter drive. 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White ran for 71 of those 83 yards, scoring on a one-yard plunge with just over a minute left. White ran behind Anthony Munoz, who played through pain in this Rose Bowl after the Week 1 injury which sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. White and Munoz played their very best games for USC in the Rose Bowl against an unbeaten, top-ranked Ohio State team which was searching for the national championship. It doesn’t get much better than that.

A fascinating historical note: A man named Pete Carroll was on the Ohio State coaching staff for his game. Life is amazing.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire