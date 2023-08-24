Pac-12 goodbye tour: Remembering USC football’s 1972 unbeaten season

The 2004 USC Trojans were remarkable. Everyone remembers the clutch performance by the defense against Cal and Aaron Rodgers. Everyone also remembers the 55-19 beatdown of Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl to seal the national title. That was a truly great team which was in the midst of forging a 34-game winning streak for the USC program under Pete Carroll.

Yet, as great as the 2004 team was, the 1972 Trojans were better.

The 2004 Trojans survived a few one-score games. The 1972 Trojans won every game by at least nine points, and 11 of 12 games by at least 17 points. A 17-point win over UCLA — a team which was ranked No. 14 on the day the Trojans played them (November 18, 1972) — was the second-closest win for that USC team. This group was simply a wrecking ball. No close shaves. No last-minute finishes.

When the term “complementary football” is discussed, the 1972 USC team is a great example. If one side of the ball was less than great on a given day, the other side of the ball was perfect. Consider the Oregon game in which the offense struggled but the defense maxed out. Against Notre Dame, the defense was okay but the offense roared. USC never really had a game in 1972 when both sides of the ball struggled at the same time. That, in many ways, was the central reason this team was so great.

Let’s relive the majestic 1972 USC football season, the best in school history:

ARKANSAS

2017: Little Rock. USC beat Arkansas in the 1972 opener. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

USC entered the 1972 season ranked No. 8 after a disappointing 1971 season. Arkansas entered ranked No. 4. This was a huge game on the road for the Trojans. They wiped the Razorbacks off the board in a 31-10 rout on September 9 which set the tone for the rest of the year.

OREGON STATE

Nov 24, 2012; Corvallis. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

USC beat Oregon State, 51-6, on September 16, 1972.

ILLINOIS

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

USC went on the road and hammered Illinois, 55-20, on September 23, 1972.

MICHIGAN STATE

USA TODAY Sports syndication

USC beat Michigan State, 51-6, on September 30, its second 51-6 win of the month.

STANFORD

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford has often bothered USC’s best teams over the years. In 1972, Stanford didn’t come extremely close to beating the Trojans — the final score was 30-21 — but the nine-point margin was the closest any opponent got. This game on October 7 seemed to wake up USC heading into the second half of the season.

CALIFORNIA

Nov 12, 2011; San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

USC whipped Cal, 42-14, on October 14, 1972.

WASHINGTON

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

USC crushed Washington, 34-7, on October 21, 1972.

OREGON

Oct 24, 1970; Eugene, OR. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC shut out Oregon in Eugene, 18-0, on October 28, 1972.

WASHINGTON STATE

Nov 4, 2017; Pullman. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

USC went into Pullman on November 4 and dismantled Wazzu, 44-3.

UCLA

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA was no match for USC. The Trojans won 24-7 on November 18, 1972.

NOTRE DAME

Dec 2, 1972; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

USC cruised past Notre Dame, 45-23, on December 2, 1972. The Trojans completed an 11-0 regular season and were ranked No. 1 heading into the Rose Bowl.

OHIO STATE -- 1973 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1973; Pasadena. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State was ranked No. 3 in the nation heading into this Rose Bowl. USC made the Buckeyes look like a grossly inferior team. The Trojans thumped the Buckeyes, 42-17, to complete John McKay’s second perfect season at USC. The 12-0 Trojans won a third national championship in the McKay era.

