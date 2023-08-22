Pac-12 goodbye tour: Remembering USC football’s unbeaten 1962 season

USC emerged from the wilderness in 1962.

The story of Trojan football contains many glorious chapters, but one could make the argument that 1962 was the most important year in school history.

We noted that “In 1960, USC football was searching for a return to a winning tradition. The Trojans were in transition, having endured three rough seasons under head coach Don Clark (although the 1959 significantly improved from the 1957 and 1958 teams). USC really hadn’t been an elite program since the mid-1940s, when it made four Rose Bowls in five seasons under then-coach Jeff Cravath.

“USC needed someone to restore the magic.”

That man was John McKay.

In three seasons, he led USC to the national championship, the first of four under his watch. A decade and a half later, in 1976, McKay handed off a healthy program to John Robinson, who won another national championship and finished No. 2 in the polls two other times. USC won five national titles in a 17-year span and established itself again as an elite college football program. The Trojans won four Heisman Trophies from 1965 through 1981 and developed that part of their legacy in college football history, which continues with Caleb Williams today.

The 1962 national championship season is important in the longer workings of USC football history. Relive that season below:

DUKE

USC beat No. 8-ranked Duke, 14-7, on September 22, 1962. Yes, the Blue Devils had a really good football program back then.

SMU

USC beat SMU, 33-3, on September 29, 1962.

IOWA

USC defeated Iowa, 7-0, on October 6, 1962.

CALIFORNIA

USC beat Cal, 32-6, on October 20, 1962.

ILLINOIS

USC beat Illinois, 28-16, on October 27, 1962, in Champaign.

WASHINGTON

USC beat Washington, 14-0, on November 3, 1962. Washington was the AAWU (the forerunner of the Pac-8/10/12) representative in the Rose Bowl in both 1960 and 1963. The Huskies were very good in this era under then-coach Jim Owens. Winning this game was a real achievement, and it paved the way for USC’s unbeaten dream to come true.

STANFORD

USC won at Stanford, 39-14, on November 10, 1962.

NAVY

USC beat Navy and 1963 Heisman winner Roger Staubach, 13-6, on November 17, 1962.

USC smothered UCLA’s offense, winning 14-3 over the Bruins on November 24, 1962.

NOTRE DAME

USC hammered Notre Dame 25-0 on December 1, 1962, to complete a perfect regular season.

1963 ROSE BOWL -- WISCONSIN

USC 42, Wisconsin 37. It is one of the greatest Rose Bowls ever played, and it brought the Trojans and John McKay a national championship.

We have written plenty of words about this game.

USC finished its season 11-0 with no ties. The championship standard returned to Troy.

