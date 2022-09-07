Pac-12 football: Week 2 predictions from Buffs Wire, Ducks Wire and Trojans Wire
Week 1 of the college football season felt like it lasted forever. Games began on Thursday, and Clemson-Georgia Tech was the final game on Monday night.
From a Pac-12 perspective, this upcoming weekend had its fair share of improbable games. Oregon getting blown out by Georgia wasn’t exactly a surprise, but the Ducks didn’t even score a touchdown.
The Colorado Buffaloes coming out flat against TCU was a bit of a surprise, and Week 2 doesn’t get much easier for Karl Dorrell’s team against Air Force. USC won, Utah lost a thriller to Florida and the rest of the conference was pretty straightforward.
Wins should be more common for the Pac-12 in Week 2, although a few games are tough to call.
The Pac-12 College Wires staff has compiled their predictions for Week 2. The staff includes Don Smalley, Zachary Neel and Andy Patton of Ducks Wire; Jack Carlough, Matt Wadleigh and Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire; and Matt Zemek and Donovan James of Trojans Wire.
College Wires regional editor Patrick Conn also gave his predictions. Let’s check them out.
SOUTHERN UTAH VS. UTAH
Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes fans react after they lose to the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Utah
Andy: Utah
Zachary: Utah
Jack: Utah
Tony: Utah
Donovan: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Matt W: Utah
Patrick: Utah
WASHINGTON STATE VS. WISCONSIN
Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Wisconsin
Andy: Wisconsin
Zachary: Wisconsin
Jack: Wisconsin
Tony: Wisconsin
Donovan: Wisconsin
Matt Z: Wisconsin
Matt W: Wisconsin
Patrick: Wisconsin
COLORADO VS. AIR FORCE
Sep 14, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) runs the ball and is brought down by Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. (1) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Air Force
Andy: Colorado
Zachary: Colorado
Jack: Air Force
Tony: Air Force
Donovan: Colorado
Matt Z: Air Force
Matt W: Air Force
Patrick: Air Force
UNLV VS. CALIFORNIA
Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) during the second quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Cal
Andy: UNLV
Zachary: Cal
Jack: Cal
Tony: Cal
Donovan: Cal
Matt Z: Cal
Matt W: Cal
Patrick: Cal
PORTLAND STATE VS. WASHINGTON
Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Washington
Andy: Washington
Zachary: Washington
Jack: Washington
Tony: Washington
Donovan: Washington
Matt Z: Washington
Matt W: Washington
Patrick: Washington
ALABAMA STATE VS. UCLA
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Don: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Zachary: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Donovan: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Patrick: UCLA
ARIZONA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE
September 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; ASU running back Xazavian Valladay (1) celebrates a touchdown against NAU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football Asu Fb Nau At Asu
Don: Oklahoma State
Andy: Oklahoma State
Zachary: Oklahoma State
Jack: Oklahoma State
Tony: Oklahoma State
Donovan: Oklahoma State
Matt Z: Oklahoma State
Matt W: Oklahoma State
Patrick: Oklahoma State
EASTERN WASHINGTON VS. OREGON
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon
Andy: Oregon
Zachary: Oregon
Jack: Oregon
Tony: Oregon
Donovan: Oregon
Matt Z: Oregon
Matt W: Oregon
Patrick: Oregon
USC VS. STANFORD
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don: USC
Andy: USC
Zachary: USC
Jack: USC
Tony: USC
Donovan: USC
Matt Z: USC
Matt W: USC
Patrick: USC
MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. ARIZONA
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Mississippi State
Andy: Mississippi State
Zachary: Mississippi State
Jack: Mississippi State
Tony: Mississippi State
Donovan: Mississippi State
Matt Z: Arizona
Matt W: Mississippi State
Patrick: Mississippi State
OREGON STATE VS. FRESNO STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon State
Andy: Fresno State
Zachary: Oregon State
Jack: Oregon State
Tony: Fresno State
Donovan: Fresno State
Matt Z: Oregon State
Matt W: Fresno State
Patrick: Fresno State