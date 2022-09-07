Pac-12 football: Week 2 predictions from Buffs Wire, Ducks Wire and Trojans Wire

Week 1 of the college football season felt like it lasted forever. Games began on Thursday, and Clemson-Georgia Tech was the final game on Monday night.

From a Pac-12 perspective, this upcoming weekend had its fair share of improbable games. Oregon getting blown out by Georgia wasn’t exactly a surprise, but the Ducks didn’t even score a touchdown.

The Colorado Buffaloes coming out flat against TCU was a bit of a surprise, and Week 2 doesn’t get much easier for Karl Dorrell’s team against Air Force. USC won, Utah lost a thriller to Florida and the rest of the conference was pretty straightforward.

Wins should be more common for the Pac-12 in Week 2, although a few games are tough to call.

The Pac-12 College Wires staff has compiled their predictions for Week 2. The staff includes Don Smalley, Zachary Neel and Andy Patton of Ducks Wire; Jack Carlough, Matt Wadleigh and Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire; and Matt Zemek and Donovan James of Trojans Wire.

College Wires regional editor Patrick Conn also gave his predictions. Let’s check them out.

SOUTHERN UTAH VS. UTAH

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes fans react after they lose to the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Utah

Andy: Utah

Zachary: Utah

Jack: Utah

Tony: Utah

Donovan: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Matt W: Utah

Patrick: Utah

WASHINGTON STATE VS. WISCONSIN

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Wisconsin

Andy: Wisconsin

Zachary: Wisconsin

Jack: Wisconsin

Tony: Wisconsin

Donovan: Wisconsin

Matt Z: Wisconsin

Matt W: Wisconsin

Patrick: Wisconsin

COLORADO VS. AIR FORCE

Sep 14, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) runs the ball and is brought down by Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. (1) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Air Force

Andy: Colorado

Zachary: Colorado

Jack: Air Force

Tony: Air Force

Donovan: Colorado

Matt Z: Air Force

Matt W: Air Force

Patrick: Air Force

UNLV VS. CALIFORNIA

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) during the second quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Cal

Andy: UNLV

Zachary: Cal

Jack: Cal

Tony: Cal

Donovan: Cal

Matt Z: Cal

Matt W: Cal

Patrick: Cal

PORTLAND STATE VS. WASHINGTON

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Washington

Andy: Washington

Zachary: Washington

Jack: Washington

Tony: Washington

Donovan: Washington

Matt Z: Washington

Matt W: Washington

Patrick: Washington

ALABAMA STATE VS. UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Don: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Zachary: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Donovan: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Patrick: UCLA

ARIZONA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE

September 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; ASU running back Xazavian Valladay (1) celebrates a touchdown against NAU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Football Asu Fb Nau At Asu

Don: Oklahoma State

Andy: Oklahoma State

Zachary: Oklahoma State

Jack: Oklahoma State

Tony: Oklahoma State

Donovan: Oklahoma State

Matt Z: Oklahoma State

Matt W: Oklahoma State

Patrick: Oklahoma State

EASTERN WASHINGTON VS. OREGON

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon

Andy: Oregon

Zachary: Oregon

Jack: Oregon

Tony: Oregon

Donovan: Oregon

Matt Z: Oregon

Matt W: Oregon

Patrick: Oregon

USC VS. STANFORD

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don: USC

Andy: USC

Zachary: USC

Jack: USC

Tony: USC

Donovan: USC

Matt Z: USC

Matt W: USC

Patrick: USC

MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. ARIZONA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Mississippi State

Andy: Mississippi State

Zachary: Mississippi State

Jack: Mississippi State

Tony: Mississippi State

Donovan: Mississippi State

Matt Z: Arizona

Matt W: Mississippi State

Patrick: Mississippi State

OREGON STATE VS. FRESNO STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon State

Andy: Fresno State

Zachary: Oregon State

Jack: Oregon State

Tony: Fresno State

Donovan: Fresno State

Matt Z: Oregon State

Matt W: Fresno State

Patrick: Fresno State

