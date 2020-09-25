Pac-12 Football: UCLA social media bungles return to play announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is well known for his hurry-up offense.

So, while everyone sat around waiting for the Pac-12 Conference’s inevitable announcement regarding the return of college football, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that the UCLA Bruins social media accounts released the news before anyone else.

UCLA Football deleted a tweet saying "Back in business 🤟"



The Bruins released the news “We’re Back” in a now deleted post on social media seven minutes before the Pac-12 released their official announcement.

OFFICIAL: Pac-12 announces resumption of football, basketball & winter sports seasons. Full information below.



It shouldn’t come as a shock that the Pac-12 bungled their own return to play announcement. The news comes almost a week after the long speculated announcement date of last Friday.

That day came and went with no news.

The Pac-12 postponed their fall athletics, including football, on August 11th over health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the conference has secured a daily rapid-results testing program with Quidel, which will assist in the safety of student-athletes. On Thursday, the Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons. The football season may now commence for those teams that have the necessary state and local health approvals on November 6, men’s and women’s basketball on November 25 consistent with the NCAA’s official start date for these sports, and other winter sports consistent with the NCAA season dates for those sports.

Now, every Power Five conference is planning to play football in the fall of 2020.

The Pac-12 will play a seven-game conference football season beginning Nov. 6 with the conference championship slated for December 19th.