Pac-12 football stumbles out of the gate with two games forced to cancel

NBCSNW Staff

Pac-12 football stumbles out of the gate with two games forced to cancel originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Pac-12 football season hasn’t officially taken the field and is already off to a miserable start.

This week, ahead of opening weekend, we have now seen game cancellations between Washington at California and now Arizona at Utah.

[RELATED]: How the Cal-Washington game cancellation impacts the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

According to Jason Scheer, a publisher at Wildcat Authority, the Arizona Wildcats were within an hour of leaving for Utah when the announcement came.

We knew this could be a probable scenario trying to navigate a college football season with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 conference already had a late start to voting and approving on a plan to do so as they are the last power-5 conference to start the season in 2020. The conference schedule is only seven games leaves no room for error should a Pac-12 team be considered for the College Football Playoff.

We can’t help but ask why the Pac-12 waited this long to get the season started or even just make a decision on the 2020 season. 

Two games now being canceled ahead of opening weekend is a huge bummer for the conference and an even more bummer for the teams. 

One of the points that can’t be overlooked with the Pac-12’s return to play is the number of positive cases not just within the program but in the counties where the University is located.

According to Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline Newsletter, the issue was about the COVID rates in Salt Lake City.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are set to host the Stanford Cardinal at 4:30 PM (PT) on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. 45 minutes North, the Oregon State Beavers will host the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 PM (PT) on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.

Fingers crossed that both games, and the rest of the conference slate this weekend, continue but do so in a safe and healthy manner.