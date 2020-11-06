Pac-12 football stumbles out of the gate with two games forced to cancel originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Pac-12 football season hasn’t officially taken the field and is already off to a miserable start.

This week, ahead of opening weekend, we have now seen game cancellations between Washington at California and now Arizona at Utah.

According to Jason Scheer, a publisher at Wildcat Authority, the Arizona Wildcats were within an hour of leaving for Utah when the announcement came.

Arizona was supposed to leave for Utah within an hour. Team is dejected. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) November 6, 2020

We knew this could be a probable scenario trying to navigate a college football season with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 conference already had a late start to voting and approving on a plan to do so as they are the last power-5 conference to start the season in 2020. The conference schedule is only seven games leaves no room for error should a Pac-12 team be considered for the College Football Playoff.

We can’t help but ask why the Pac-12 waited this long to get the season started or even just make a decision on the 2020 season.

Two games now being canceled ahead of opening weekend is a huge bummer for the conference and an even more bummer for the teams.

One of the points that can’t be overlooked with the Pac-12’s return to play is the number of positive cases not just within the program but in the counties where the University is located.

According to Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline Newsletter, the issue was about the COVID rates in Salt Lake City.

Utah's issue is not contract tracing/quarantine - it's case counts. Rates are high in SLC.



I would assume game at UCLA next week is in serious jeopardy — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 6, 2020

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are set to host the Stanford Cardinal at 4:30 PM (PT) on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. 45 minutes North, the Oregon State Beavers will host the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 PM (PT) on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.

Fingers crossed that both games, and the rest of the conference slate this weekend, continue but do so in a safe and healthy manner.