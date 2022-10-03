Pac-12 football statistical leaders: passing yards per game

Passing yards can be a value-free statistic in football. Teams get behind by 21 points and spend the whole second half throwing the ball on nearly every play against a soft prevent defense which allows short completions and enables quarterbacks to pad their stats. Passing yards often mean little. Throwing for 350 yards isn’t a guarantee of success. Look at Pittsburgh. Kedon Slovis threw for over 300 yards last Saturday against Georgia Tech, but his team was trailing nearly the whole game. Those yards didn’t contain significance.

As you look at the passing yardage leaders in the Pac-12, ask yourself if passing yards are actually helping teams win games, or if these are inflated, empty statistics which have no real connection to teams’ offensive game plans and levels of efficiency this season:

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

364 passing yards per game

ARIZONA WILDCATS

340 passing yards

USC TROJANS

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Malcolm Epps (19) celebrates with offensive lineman Brett Neilon (62) after a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

296.6 passing yards

UCLA BRUINS

293.2 passing yards

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

289 passing yards

OREGON DUCKS

270.2 passing yards

STANFORD CARDINAL

259.8 passing yards

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

251 passing yards

UTAH UTES

250.2 passing yards

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

249.6 passing yards

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

212.2 passing yards

COLORADO BUFFALOES

164 passing yards

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire