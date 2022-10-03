Pac-12 football statistical leaders: passing yards per game
Passing yards can be a value-free statistic in football. Teams get behind by 21 points and spend the whole second half throwing the ball on nearly every play against a soft prevent defense which allows short completions and enables quarterbacks to pad their stats. Passing yards often mean little. Throwing for 350 yards isn’t a guarantee of success. Look at Pittsburgh. Kedon Slovis threw for over 300 yards last Saturday against Georgia Tech, but his team was trailing nearly the whole game. Those yards didn’t contain significance.
As you look at the passing yardage leaders in the Pac-12, ask yourself if passing yards are actually helping teams win games, or if these are inflated, empty statistics which have no real connection to teams’ offensive game plans and levels of efficiency this season:
364 passing yards per game
340 passing yards
Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Malcolm Epps (19) celebrates with offensive lineman Brett Neilon (62) after a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
296.6 passing yards
UCLA BRUINS
293.2 passing yards
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
289 passing yards
OREGON DUCKS
270.2 passing yards
STANFORD CARDINAL
259.8 passing yards
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
251 passing yards
UTAH UTES
250.2 passing yards
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
249.6 passing yards
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
212.2 passing yards
COLORADO BUFFALOES
164 passing yards