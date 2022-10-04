Pac-12 football statistical leaders: Defensive efficiency

If offensive efficiency might not provide a complete indication of where a football team stands through five weeks of the season, defensive efficiency is not likely to be more accurate through the same span of time.

Does USC, for example, have an efficient defense if it is giving up lots of yards but not that many points? If a team is giving up more points, but it is winning more games because its offense is so good, is that a more efficient defense just because games are being won, or should raw totals and averages be the ultimate measure of how well a defense is performing?

While you ponder those questions, here are the Pac-12’s defensive efficiency leaders through Week 5 of the college football season:

UTAH UTES

86.7 defensive efficiency rating

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

71 rating

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

64.1 rating

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

62.1

USC TROJANS

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

59.8 defensive efficiency rating

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

57.3

OREGON DUCKS

56.2

UCLA BRUINS

53.3

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

39.5

STANFORD CARDINAL

35.8

ARIZONA WILDCATS

32.2

COLORADO BUFFALOES

30.8

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire