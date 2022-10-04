Pac-12 football statistical leaders: Offensive efficiency

As the Pac-12 football season continues, we will collect more and more information which enables us to see which offenses are the most efficient. How efficient an offense is can be elusive, at least in a smaller sample size.

We need more games and data points to understand which offenses are truly making the cut in terms of offensive efficiency. What also matters is that offenses perform when they need to, in crunch-time situations and in close games. Being inefficient when leading by 20 points is not really inefficient, at least not with the same level of consequence as in other situations when the game is closer.

Let’s look at Pac-12 offensive efficiency leaders (and the teams which lag behind the best) after Week 5:

USC TROJANS

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a complete pass to back Travis Dye (26) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

90.5 offensive efficiency rating

OREGON DUCKS

83.2 offensive efficiency rating

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

83.1 rating

UCLA BRUINS

76.5

UTAH UTES

76.2

ARIZONA WILDCATS

71

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

64.1

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

57.4

STANFORD CARDINAL

48.7

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

47.2

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

40.8

COLORADO BUFFALOES

13.4

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire