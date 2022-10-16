Pac-12 football standings after Week 7: It’s a 4-team race for the championship

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: It was a wild week in the Pac-12.

Well, it happened again on Saturday. Utah stunned USC in Salt Lake City on Saturday night in a game full of terrible calls by the Pac-12 officials. Colorado got its first win of the season just weeks after firing Karl Dorrell, and Stanford upset Notre Dame in South Bend all on the same day.

Oregon State defeated Washington State and the Washington Huskies responded with a win over Arizona.

Now, we all await the UCLA-Oregon battle, although Utah and USC are still showing why they can make a run in the Pac-12.

After a wild Week 7, here are the updated standings for the Pac-12.

UCLA BRUINS (6,0 3-0 PAC-12)

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON DUCKS (5-1, 3-0 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

USC TROJANS (6-1, 4-1 PAC-12)

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts to a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (5-2 3-1 PAC-12)

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown against USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (5-2, 2-2 PAC-12)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (5-2, 2-2 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-5, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Deion Smith (20) runs against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-3, 1-2 PAC-12)

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; California Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (2-4, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Shaun Aguano reacts on the field before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-3, 1-3 PAC-12)

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars Quinn McCarthy (60) cools off in front of a mister prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-4, 1-3 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (2-4, 0-4 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

