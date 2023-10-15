Pac-12 football standings through Week 7
Clarity. We received some of it in Week 7 of the college football season. Washington and Oregon are the two best teams in the Pac-12. USC doesn’t deserve to be in the discussion. Arizona is a good football team. The Wildcats proved that with their 44-6 demolition of Washington State on the road in Pullman.
Oregon State beat UCLA, but the Beavers didn’t play elite defense and UCLA’s offense finally began to look somewhat potent.
Oh, and remember Friday night? Colorado blew a 29-0 lead at home to Stanford with Travis Hunter back in the lineup for the Buffaloes.
Let’s give you the Pac-12 football standings after Week 7:
USC TROJANS (6-1, 4-0 PAC-12)
The bad news? USC lost to Notre Dame and might’ve ended its playoff hopes. The good news? They are still undefeated in the Pac-12.
USC isn’t the best team in the Pac-12, but at 4-0, it has to be placed first in the standings.
That position probably won’t last, given how poorly the Trojans are playing.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES (6-0, 3-0 PAC-12)
The Huskies outlasted Oregon in a tough game, and they are the only undefeated team remaining in the Pac-12.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS (6-1, 3-1 PAC-12)
The Beavers got the best of UCLA and sit third in the Pac-12.
OREGON DUCKS (5-1, 2-1 PAC-12)
Oregon lost a close game to Washington, and the Ducks face Washington State next weekend.
UTAH UTES (5-1, 2-1 PAC-12)
Utah still didn’t have Cam Rising, but they were able to beat Cal. Next up is USC.
ARIZONA WILDCATS (4-3, 2-2)
Arizona walked all over Washington State on the road, 44-6. The Wildcats might be for real under quarterback Noah Fifita.
UCLA BRUINS (4-2, 1-2 PAC-12)
UCLA lost to Oregon State on the road, but an upcoming game against Stanford could help.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-2, 1-2 PAC-12)
Washington State’s surprising start has been halted, and they face Oregon next week. Three losses in a row seems like a real possibility.
COLORADO BUFFALOES (4-3, 1-3 PAC-12)
The Buffs stunned the world by blowing a 29-0 halftime lead against Stanford on Friday night, and their bowl chances took a massive hit.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-4, 1-3 PAC-12)
Cal played another tough game against Utah, and they have a week off before facing USC at the end of the month.
STANFORD CARDINAL (2-4, 1-3 PAC-12)
Ashton Daniels and Elic Ayomanor did their thing against Colorado, and Troy Taylor got his first Pac-12 win in spectacular fashion.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-5, 0-3 PAC-12)
Arizona State had a week off. The rest of the schedule is as follows: Washington, Washington State, Utah, UCLA, Oregon, and Arizona. There’s a very real chance they finish the Pac-12 slate with zero wins.