Pac-12 football standings through Week 7

Clarity. We received some of it in Week 7 of the college football season. Washington and Oregon are the two best teams in the Pac-12. USC doesn’t deserve to be in the discussion. Arizona is a good football team. The Wildcats proved that with their 44-6 demolition of Washington State on the road in Pullman.

Oregon State beat UCLA, but the Beavers didn’t play elite defense and UCLA’s offense finally began to look somewhat potent.

Oh, and remember Friday night? Colorado blew a 29-0 lead at home to Stanford with Travis Hunter back in the lineup for the Buffaloes.

Let’s give you the Pac-12 football standings after Week 7:

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The bad news? USC lost to Notre Dame and might’ve ended its playoff hopes. The good news? They are still undefeated in the Pac-12.

USC isn’t the best team in the Pac-12, but at 4-0, it has to be placed first in the standings.

That position probably won’t last, given how poorly the Trojans are playing.

. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies outlasted Oregon in a tough game, and they are the only undefeated team remaining in the Pac-12.

Oct 17, 2015; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers got the best of UCLA and sit third in the Pac-12.

OREGON DUCKS (5-1, 2-1 PAC-12)

Sep 9, 2023; Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon lost a close game to Washington, and the Ducks face Washington State next weekend.

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah still didn’t have Cam Rising, but they were able to beat Cal. Next up is USC.

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona walked all over Washington State on the road, 44-6. The Wildcats might be for real under quarterback Noah Fifita.

Sep 2, 2023; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA lost to Oregon State on the road, but an upcoming game against Stanford could help.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-2, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State’s surprising start has been halted, and they face Oregon next week. Three losses in a row seems like a real possibility.

USA TODAY Sports Syndication – The Arizona Republic

The Buffs stunned the world by blowing a 29-0 halftime lead against Stanford on Friday night, and their bowl chances took a massive hit.

Nov 3, 2018; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Cal played another tough game against Utah, and they have a week off before facing USC at the end of the month.

Nov 19, 2022; Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ashton Daniels and Elic Ayomanor did their thing against Colorado, and Troy Taylor got his first Pac-12 win in spectacular fashion.

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Arizona State had a week off. The rest of the schedule is as follows: Washington, Washington State, Utah, UCLA, Oregon, and Arizona. There’s a very real chance they finish the Pac-12 slate with zero wins.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire