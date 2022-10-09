Pac-12 football standings after Week 6

The Pac-12 Conference is in the heart of its 2022 schedule.

Week 6 had plenty of surprises, with Arizona State upsetting Washington the biggest of them all.

Utah-UCLA lived up to the hype as a Top 25 showdown, and the Bruins undefeated season continues after they defeated the Utes, 42,32, at the Rose Bowl.

Oregon State just survived Stanford in some magnificent Pac-12 After Dark action, and Oregon took care of Arizona as expected.

As the weeks go by, there will be more and more intriguing matchups that will alter the Pac-12 standings.

Here are the updated standings after Week 6, and the two Los Angeles schools remain on top and unscathed.

USC TROJANS (6-0, 4-0 PAC-12)

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) celebrates with Dlinebacker Ralen Goforth (10) after his second sack on Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA BRUINS (6,0 3-0 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON DUCKS (5-1, 3-0 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (4-2, 2-1 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-2, 1-1 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears cornerback Isaiah Young (41) celebrates with linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (10) and cornerback Collin Gamble (21) after intercepting a pass to end the game against the UNLV Rebels at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (4-2, 1-1 PAC-12)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) pressures Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) in the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (4-2, 1-2 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-2, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars Quinn McCarthy (60) cools off in front of a mister prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-3, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) smiles after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (2-4, 1-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Shaun Aguano reacts on the field before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO BUFFALOES (0-5, 0-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Deion Smith (20) runs against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (1-4, 0-4 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) shakes hands with Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw after a game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

