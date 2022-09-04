Pac-12 football standings after Week 1 of the 2022 season

It was a wild Week 1 in college football with plenty of surprises. The Pac-12 was busy on Saturday, and Oregon got embarrassed by Georgia on the road.

Utah fell to Florida, and the first game of the Lincoln Riley era was somehow a defensive outburst for the USC Trojans.

The Pac-12 as we know it will be changing in a couple of seasons, but for now, we still get to enjoy the conference as is.

With Week 1 officially in the rearview mirror (at least for the Pac-12), let’s take a look at the conference standings with the season kicking off in epic fashion.

Nobody played a conference game, so while overall records are different, no one has the lead — or trails — in conference play.

USC TROJANS (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) scores a touchdown as Rice Owls cornerback Sean Fresch (1) defends in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who else would be #1? The Trojans scored the most points in the Pac-12 this weekend and played an all-around game. Sure, Rice isn’t a good team, but this is a new era of Trojan football. Next up for the Trojans is Stanford on the road, and we all know what happened the last time the Trojans faced Stanford.

ARIZONA WILDCATS (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats fans look on from the stands during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Beautiful Snapdragon Stadium opened and the San Diego State Aztecs fans were thrilled. But, Arizona walked right in and played spoiler with a 38-20 victory.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos (right) shake hands after a game at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State had a home game against Boise State and won. 34-17, in a solid start to the season for the Beavers. Next up is a game against Fresno State on the road.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-0)

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil defender James Djonkam (66) celebrates his special teams tackle on a kickoff against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium.

Football Asu Fb Nau At Asu

If Arizona State lost to Northern Arizona on Thursday, Herm Edwards probably would’ve been fired. The good news is they had no issues in a 40-3 victory.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) scores a touchdown against UC Davis Aggies defensive back Markeece Alexander (27) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The same goes for Cal: UC Davis is no contest, and the 34-13 final score should have been more lopsided.

STANFORD CARDINAL (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal center Drake Metcalf (55) lifts up wide receiver Mudia Reuben (0) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Remember, the rest of the teams on this list are all 1-0, so it’s hard to say who is #1 and so forth. But, the Cardinal player Colgate and won easily, 41-10, which was exactly what they were supposed to do.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert sings the school fight song after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Dickert and his team almost lost to Idaho, which would have been disastrous. However, they walked away with the 24-17 victory.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer hugs defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) following a 45-20 Washington victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

See that smile on Kalen DeBoer’s face? That’s what happens when you get a Pac-12 coaching job. It also helps that the Huskies took care of Kent State easily, 45-20.

UCLA BRUINS (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) moves out to pass against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many fans in attendance for the UCLA home opener against Bowling Green, which was a bit odd. Nonetheless, the Bruins handled them easily, winning 45-17.

UTAH UTES (0-1)

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in the week, Utah was a regular in College Football Playoff projections. But Gainesville is no easy place to play. Furthermore, Anthony Richardson rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries and scored 3 touchdowns, including a 1-yard scamper with 1:36 remaining to seal the deal.

COLORADO BUFFALOES (0-1)

Sep 2, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) stiff arms Colorado Buffaloes safety Isaiah Lewis (23) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes began the season on Friday night with a home game against TCU. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a close game, and the Horned Frogs won, 38-13.

OREGON DUCKS (0-1)

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the line of scrimmage during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia assistant Dan Lanning against his former team and his Oregon Ducks debut was a massive story. Sadly, the Bulldogs crushed Oregon, 49-3.

