Pac-12 football standings after Week 10: Heavyweights win, move closer to Nov. 19

It was a close-call week in the Pac-12. With the Friday Washington-Oregon State game aside, every other matchup was essentially a consensus favorite pick.

However, UCLA escaped Arizona State, 50-36, and USC had an even closer shave against Cal, 41-35. Both of those teams, ASU and Cal, were 3-5 entering the weekend, so the Bruins and Trojans shouldn’t have even had things that close to begin with, yet it’s Pac-12 football.

Utah defeated Arizona easily, Washington State demolished Stanford, and Oregon made easy work of Colorado. The best game of all was Washington’s thrilling victory (and long, very long) over Oregon State on Friday night, 24-21.

Here are the latest standings for the Pac-12, whose four best teams are moving closer to Showdown Saturday on Nov. 19:

OREGON DUCKS (8-1, 6-0 PAC-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USC TROJANS (8-1, 6-1 PAC-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA BRUINS (8-1, 5-1 PAC-12)

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (7-2, 5-1 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (7-2, 4-2 PAC-12)

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (6-3, 3-3 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison (0) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (5-4, 2-4 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (3-6, 2-4 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Shaun Aguano reacts on the field before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-6, 1-5 PAC-12)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back James Bohls (33) runs the ball against USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-6, 1-5 PAC-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-8, 1-5 PAC-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford Jr. reacts in the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-6, 1-6 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire