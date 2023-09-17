Pac-12 football standings after Week 3
The preliminaries are over. The Pac-12’s football teams have made their way through three nonconference games (with USC playing Notre Dame in one month). Next week, the conference schedule begins throughout the conference and the race for Las Vegas begins in earnest.
Did we learn a whole lot from nonconference play? In the case of Colorado, this recent escape against Colorado State showed the Buffaloes probably aren’t ready for what Oregon and USC will bring. On the other hand, Oregon State handling an offense-challenged San Diego State team probably doesn’t give us a whole lot of context on where the Beavers truly stand. UCLA easily defeated San Diego State as well. Does this mean the Bruins are better than the Beavers? It’s an open question.
With that in mind, let’s look at the Pac-12 football standings after Week 3:
STANFORD (1-2, 0-1 PAC-12)
Stanford lost to Sacramento State. Ouch.
ARIZONA STATE (1-2)
ASU, missing several offensive linemen and multiple quarterbacks, got shut out by Fresno State on Saturday night.
CAL (2-1)
Cal rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat Idaho.
ARIZONA (2-1)
Arizona defeated UTEP.
OREGON STATE (3-0)
The Beavers defeated San Diego State.
UCLA (3-0)
UCLA smashed North Carolina Central.
OREGON (3-0)
Oregon beat Hawaii.
WASHINGTON STATE (3-0)
Washington State throttled Northern Colorado.
UTAH (3-0)
Utah cruised past Weber State.
COLORADO (3-0)
Colorado, down 11 with 11 minutes left, rallied to beat Colorado State in overtime. Be sure to follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of the Deion Sanders magical mystery tour.
WASHINGTON (3-0)
Washington smothered Michigan State. Spartans Wire has complete coverage.
USC (3-0, 1-0 PAC-12)
USC plays Arizona State on September 23.