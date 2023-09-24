Pac-12 football standings for Week 4

The Pac-12 Conference had a ton of top-25 showdowns this past weekend, although some of them did not go as expected.

Oregon crushed Deion Sanders and Colorado to give the Buffs their first loss, and Washington State survived a furious Oregon State rally. Utah defeated UCLA by a 14-7 score (yes, really) and Arizona just squeaked past Stanford on the road.

Then, both Washington and USC took care of business late on Saturday night, although the Trojans had a little bit of a scare against Arizona State.

With that said, here are the updated Pac-12 standings, and everybody is waiting for Colorado to face USC next weekend in Boulder.

USC (4-0, 2-0 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Alex Grinch and a lot of mistakes nearly cost them the game, but the Trojans got the win late Saturday night in Tempe.

OREGON (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)

USA TODAY Sports syndication

The Oregon Ducks demolished Colorado, 42-6.

WASHINGTON (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Seattle, Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington moved to 4-0 and got its first Pac-12 win, which came against the California Golden Bears.

WASHINGTON STATE (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The battle of Pac-2 (or 2-Pac?) teams searching for a stable future went to Washington State in a thrilling game.

UTAH (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah defeated UCLA in a weird 14-7 final at home. Cam Rising still didn’t play.

ARIZONA (3-1, 1-0 PAC-12)

Sep 2, 2023; Tucson, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona barely defeated Stanford, which lost last week to Sacramento State, so that’s a concern for the Wildcats.

COLORADO (3-1, 0-1 PAC-12)

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Oregon was far too much for Colorado to handle on both sides of the ball. Next week the Buffaloes face USC, although Alex Grinch’s defense should make Shedeur Sanders feel a bit better.

OREGON STATE (3-1, 0-1 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late against the Cougars.

UCLA (3-1, 0-1 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA scored just seven points all game against Utah, and it came in the last four minutes of the game. Yikes.

CALIFORNIA (2-2, 0-1 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Seattle, Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington scored 59 points and Cal lost its first Pac-12 game of the season.

ARIZONA STATE (1-3, 0-1 PAC-12)

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Dillingham is having a rough year, but after being shut out by Fresno State a week ago, at least the offense showed some signs of promise with Drew Pyne and running back Cam Skattebo.

STANFORD (1-3, 0-2 PAC-12)

Nov 19, 2022; Berkeley, Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hope is fading quickly in Palo Alto, but after an ugly loss to Sacramento State, the Cardinal nearly defeated Arizona.

