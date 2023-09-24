Pac-12 football standings for Week 4
The Pac-12 Conference had a ton of top-25 showdowns this past weekend, although some of them did not go as expected.
Oregon crushed Deion Sanders and Colorado to give the Buffs their first loss, and Washington State survived a furious Oregon State rally. Utah defeated UCLA by a 14-7 score (yes, really) and Arizona just squeaked past Stanford on the road.
Then, both Washington and USC took care of business late on Saturday night, although the Trojans had a little bit of a scare against Arizona State.
With that said, here are the updated Pac-12 standings, and everybody is waiting for Colorado to face USC next weekend in Boulder.
USC (4-0, 2-0 PAC-12)
Alex Grinch and a lot of mistakes nearly cost them the game, but the Trojans got the win late Saturday night in Tempe.
OREGON (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)
The Oregon Ducks demolished Colorado, 42-6.
WASHINGTON (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)
Washington moved to 4-0 and got its first Pac-12 win, which came against the California Golden Bears.
WASHINGTON STATE (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)
The battle of Pac-2 (or 2-Pac?) teams searching for a stable future went to Washington State in a thrilling game.
UTAH (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)
Utah defeated UCLA in a weird 14-7 final at home. Cam Rising still didn’t play.
ARIZONA (3-1, 1-0 PAC-12)
Arizona barely defeated Stanford, which lost last week to Sacramento State, so that’s a concern for the Wildcats.
COLORADO (3-1, 0-1 PAC-12)
Oregon was far too much for Colorado to handle on both sides of the ball. Next week the Buffaloes face USC, although Alex Grinch’s defense should make Shedeur Sanders feel a bit better.
OREGON STATE (3-1, 0-1 PAC-12)
Oregon State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late against the Cougars.
UCLA (3-1, 0-1 PAC-12)
UCLA scored just seven points all game against Utah, and it came in the last four minutes of the game. Yikes.
CALIFORNIA (2-2, 0-1 PAC-12)
Washington scored 59 points and Cal lost its first Pac-12 game of the season.
ARIZONA STATE (1-3, 0-1 PAC-12)
Kenny Dillingham is having a rough year, but after being shut out by Fresno State a week ago, at least the offense showed some signs of promise with Drew Pyne and running back Cam Skattebo.
STANFORD (1-3, 0-2 PAC-12)
Hope is fading quickly in Palo Alto, but after an ugly loss to Sacramento State, the Cardinal nearly defeated Arizona.