Pac-12 football standings after Week 2

The second full week of college football has come to an end, and the Pac-12 Conference once again had a successful weekend. Unfortunately, the Pac-12 lost some games after going 13-0 in Week 1 and Week Zero, so it was only a matter of time before some programs got in the loss column.

Washington State winning at home against Luke Fickell and Wisconsin was somewhat surprising, and Arizona gave Mississippi State a run for its money on the road before losing in overtime.

The finale was USC’s crushing victory over Stanford, 56-10, in a game where Caleb Williams played only the first half.

Here are the updated Pac-12 football standings after two full weeks of action:

Stanford got blown out by the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. Next week is a game against Troy Taylor’s former employer, Sacramento State.

Cal lost at home to Auburn, 14-10. The Golden Bears missed three field goals and scored just 10 points after having the ball inside the Auburn 40-yard line seven times.

Arizona took Mississippi State to overtime on the road but ultimately lost the game. The Wildcats almost overcame four early turnovers.

Arizona State couldn’t get past Oklahoma State in Week 2. The rebuilding year in Tempe continues.

Washington State is off to a 2-0 start after beating Luke Fickell and Wisconsin.

Washington had zero problems in Week 2 against Tulsa.

Utah defeated Baylor and the Utes once again had two backup QBs in the game with Cam Rising still out due to injury.

The Bruins made easy work of San Diego State in San Diego with a 35-10 victory.

UC Davis was never going to give Oregon State a run for its money, and the 55-7 final score was expected.

OREGON DUCKS (2-0)

Oregon didn’t score 81 this week, but the Ducks did beat Texas Tech, 38-30, in Lubbock.

The Buffs and Deion Sanders are off to a 2-0 start. They defeated Matt Rhule and Nebraska.

USC TROJANS (3-0, 1-0 PAC-12)

The Trojans scored 49 points in the first half. Enough said.

The Trojans scored 49 points in the first half. Enough said.

