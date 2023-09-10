Pac-12 football standings after Week 2
The second full week of college football has come to an end, and the Pac-12 Conference once again had a successful weekend. Unfortunately, the Pac-12 lost some games after going 13-0 in Week 1 and Week Zero, so it was only a matter of time before some programs got in the loss column.
Washington State winning at home against Luke Fickell and Wisconsin was somewhat surprising, and Arizona gave Mississippi State a run for its money on the road before losing in overtime.
The finale was USC’s crushing victory over Stanford, 56-10, in a game where Caleb Williams played only the first half.
Here are the updated Pac-12 football standings after two full weeks of action:
STANFORD CARDINAL (1-1, 0-1 PAC-12)
Stanford got blown out by the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. Next week is a game against Troy Taylor’s former employer, Sacramento State.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (1-1)
Cal lost at home to Auburn, 14-10. The Golden Bears missed three field goals and scored just 10 points after having the ball inside the Auburn 40-yard line seven times.
ARIZONA WILDCATS (1-1)
Arizona took Mississippi State to overtime on the road but ultimately lost the game. The Wildcats almost overcame four early turnovers.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-1)
Arizona State couldn’t get past Oklahoma State in Week 2. The rebuilding year in Tempe continues.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (2-0)
Washington State is off to a 2-0 start after beating Luke Fickell and Wisconsin.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES (2-0)
Washington had zero problems in Week 2 against Tulsa.
UTAH UTES (2-0)
Utah defeated Baylor and the Utes once again had two backup QBs in the game with Cam Rising still out due to injury.
UCLA BRUINS (2-0)
The Bruins made easy work of San Diego State in San Diego with a 35-10 victory.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS (2-0)
UC Davis was never going to give Oregon State a run for its money, and the 55-7 final score was expected.
OREGON DUCKS (2-0)
Oregon didn’t score 81 this week, but the Ducks did beat Texas Tech, 38-30, in Lubbock.
COLORADO BUFFALOES (2-0)
The Buffs and Deion Sanders are off to a 2-0 start. They defeated Matt Rhule and Nebraska.
USC TROJANS (3-0, 1-0 PAC-12)
The Trojans scored 49 points in the first half. Enough said.