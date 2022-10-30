Pac-12 football standings after Week 9: just one month left in the regular season

Everything was pretty straightforward in the Pac-12 this weekend. The teams that were predicted to win did just that: UCLA beat Stanford, USC defeated Arizona, Arizona State topped Colorado, Oregon beat Cal, and Utah escaped the Cougars of Washington State on Thursday night.

Oregon State and Washington both had bye weeks, and all eyes are on the Week 12 slate: Utah at Oregon and USC at UCLA.

Until then, the standings won’t change very much, barring some wild upset. Let’s take a look at the latest Pac-12 standings, and the Colorado Buffaloes are now officially at the bottom of the conference after another loss (their seventh loss of the year).

OREGON DUCKS (7-1, 5-0 PAC-12)

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Devin Kirkwood (3) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

USC TROJANS (7-1, 5-1 PAC-12)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA BRUINS (7-1, 4-1 PAC-12)

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (6-2, 4-1 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (6-2, 3-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) calls a play from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (6-2, 3-2 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer runs on to the field with players following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (3-5, 2-3 PAC-12)

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-4, 1-4 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) breaks away from Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Nusi Malani (15) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-4, 1-4 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-5, 1-4 PAC-12)

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; California Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-5, 1-4 PAC-12)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back James Bohls (33) runs the ball against USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-7, 1-4 PAC-12)

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

