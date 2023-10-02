Pac-12 football standings after Week 5

The Pac-12 Conference is beginning to look like we all thought: Oregon, USC, and Washington at the top. However, Oregon State and Washington State are making noise, and the Trojans defeated the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder in an offensive fireworks show.

UCLA and Washington State had off weeks, and next week all of Oregon, Stanford, Utah, and Washington have idle weeks.

Here are the latest Pac-12 standings with the three top-10 schools remaining undefeated going into October:

Caleb Williams threw six touchdown passes in the win over Colorado. It was 48-41, and the USC defense almost blew a 27-point lead.

OREGON DUCKS (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12)

Oregon had few problems with the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday in another blowout.

Washington survived a Pac-12 late night game with a 31-24 victory over Arizona.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-0, 1-0 PAC-12)

The Cougars had the week off and face UCLA next weekend in Los Angeles.

Oregon State beat Utah on Friday night and is looking good with D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback.

Utah really needs Cam Rising back, and the Oregon State loss was even more proof of that.

Arizona hung tough with Washington but couldn’t muster enough offense to get the win. Still, maybe there is hope for the Wildcats.

Cal defeated Arizona State in Berkeley on Saturday, although it was a close 24-21 final.

The Bruins had a week off and are hoping for their first Pac-12 win next week.

COLORADO BUFFALOES (3-2, 0-2 PAC-12)

Colorado was missing some important players, but so were the USC Trojans. Deion Sanders is still searching for his first Pac-12 win, and next weekend against Arizona State should be it.

Arizona State lost to Cal and has lost four in a row since winning in its first game of the season.

STANFORD CARDINAL (1-4, 0-3 PAC-12)

Stanford is having a rough time, and the next few games after the coming off week are against Colorado, UCLA, Washington, Washington State, and Oregon State. Ouch.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire