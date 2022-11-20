Pac-12 football standings: USC to Pac-12 title game, Oregon 1 win away from Vegas

USC stunned the country by knocking off UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Oregon finished out the weekend slate by defeating Utah in a tight game, and an Oregon-USC Pac-12 title game is looking more and more realistic.

Oregon State and Washington both won their games easily against inferior opponents, and we are just one more week away from the conference title game, which means bowl season is that much closer.

With the Pac-12 season reaching its end (and the college football season, for that matter), let’s examine the newest standings as we prepare for the final weekend of the regular season.

USC TROJANS (10-1, 8-1 PAC-12)

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans sideline reacts during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON DUCKS (9-2, 7-1 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (9-2, 6-2 PAC-12)

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, left, shakes hands with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford following a 54-7 Washington victory at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (8-3, 6-2 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (8-3, 5-3 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) calls a play from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA BRUINS (8-3, 5-3 PAC-12)

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) reacts following the loss against the Southern California Trojans at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (7-4, 4-4 PAC-12)

Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert walks out to the field during a time out in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (4-7, 2-6 PAC-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox reacts in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (4-7, 2-6 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) smiles after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (3-8, 2-6 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Andre Johnson (82) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-10, 1-7 PAC-12)

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford walks back to the sideline following a fourth quarter injury timeout against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-8, 1-8 PAC-12)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

