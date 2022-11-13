Pac-12 football standings after crazy Week 11 with Oregon and UCLA stunners

There it is.

With all eyes looking forward to next week’s slate of Utah-Oregon and UCLA-USC, we saw some stunning outcomes.

It began with Washington upsetting Oregon in Eugene, sending the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff picture and giving Kalen DeBoer another signature victory in his first season as the Huskies’ head coach.

Then, it ended with Arizona — yes, the Wildcats — defeating UCLA at the Rose Bowl to shatter the Bruins’ playoff hopes.

All of a sudden, USC is in the driver’s seat, and next week’s games will still be mammoth for standings purposes.

Let’s examine the Pac-12 standings after a wild week of football.

USC TROJANS (9-1, 7-1 PAC-12)

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans punter Will Rose (36) celebrates his two point conversion score against the Colorado Buffaloes with tight end Malcolm Epps (19) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON DUCKS (8-2, 6-1 PAC-12)

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (8-2, 6-1 PAC-12)

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches warm up prior to a game against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA BRUINS (8-2, 5-2 PAC-12)

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly calls a play in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (8-2, 5-2 PAC-12)

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (7-3, 4-3 PAC-12)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) celebrates with quarterback Chance Nolan (10) after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY SportsIUGA

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (6-4, 3-4 PAC-12)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (4-6, 2-5 PAC-12)

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) throws a pass in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (3-7, 2-5 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Andre Johnson (82) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports-6 P

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-9, 1-6 PAC-12)

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-7, 1-6 PAC-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox reacts in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-7, 1-7 PAC-12)

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw shake hands after the Cardinal defeated Notre Dame 16-14 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sportsy

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire