Pac-12 football schedule and TV guide for Week 3

The Week 3 schedule for the 2023 college football season is not particularly electric or amazing. This is one of those weeks in which interesting games are going to emerge from unexpected sources. The weeks when everything seems chalky and predictable are often the weeks when all heck breaks loose, but the magic in all of this is that you don’t know which game will create the unexpected chaos.

One obvious note about the Week 3 schedule in college football is that USC won’t be part of it. The Trojans will rest up for the challenging, demanding nine-week gauntlet they are about to enter. That’s right: USC will play on nine straight weekends from September 23 through November 18. The Trojans will need to conserve their energy and be as efficient as they reasonably can if they want to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game and contend for the College Football Playoff.

This weekend, USC will kick back, relax, and watch other teams play college football. You can, too.

Here’s the full Pac-12 schedule for you, complete with network assignments and game announcers:

WEBER STATE AT UTAH

The Utes start at 11 a.m. Pacific time on Pac-12 Network.

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (color commentary) are the announcers.

SAN DIEGO STATE AT OREGON STATE

Oregon State’s Week 3 game starts at 12:30 p.m. Pacific on Fox Sports 1.

Alex Faust (PBP) and Petros Papadakis (color) have the call.

IDAHO AT CAL

This game starts at 1 p.m. Pacific. It will be on the Pac-12 Network Bay Area regional channel. Utah-Weber State will be on the main Pac-12 Network channel at 1 p.m.

Guy Haberman (PBP) and Shane Vereen (color) are the announcers.

WASHINGTON AT MICHIGAN STATE

This is the Peacock-only game, which means you can’t find it on normal television. You can only find it on NBC’s streaming service.

The Washington-Michigan State game starts at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

Brendan Burke (PBP) and Chris Simms (color) have the call.

NORTHERN COLORADO AT WASHINGTON STATE

This game starts at 2 p.m. Pacific. This game will be on the regular (main) Pac-12 Network channel right after Utah-Weber State ends. It will also be on the Pac-12 Network’s Washington regional channel.

Matt Chazanow (PBP) and Michael Bumpus (color) have the call.

NC CENTRAL AT UCLA

This game also starts at 2 p.m. It will be on the Pac-12 Networks’ Los Angeles channel for sure. If Northern Colorado-Washington State is on the Pac-12 Washington channel only, this game will move to the main Pac-12 Network.

(The Pac-12 website says this game will be on the Los Angeles channel and the Washington State game will be on the main channel, but a media site — 506 Sports — says the Wazzu game will be on the regional channel and this will be on the main channel. Aren’t you glad Pac-12 Network is coming to an end?)

J.B. Long (PBP) and Max Browne (color) have the call for this UCLA game.

HAWAII AT OREGON

This game starts at 5 p.m. Pacific. It will definitely be on the Pac-12 Network’s main channel, not a regional channel.

Ted Robinson (PBP) and Yogi Roth (color) have the call. They are the Pac-12 Network’s top announcing team, so you know this game will not be relegated to a secondary regional channel.

SACRAMENTO STATE AT STANFORD

This game starts at 5 p.m. Pacific.

With Oregon being on the main Pac-12 Network channel, this game will be on the Pac-12 Network’s Bay Area regional channel.

Elise Woodward (PBP) and Greg Camarillo (color) have the call.

COLORADO STATE AT COLORADO

Here we go. Colorado welcomes ESPN College GameDay to Boulder, followed by this game at 7 p.m. Pacific, 8 p.m. in Boulder and the Mountain time zone on ESPN.

Mark Jones (PBP), Louis Riddick (color), and sideline reporter Quint Kessenich have the assignment.

FRESNO STATE AT ARIZONA STATE

This game starts at 7:30 p.m. Pacific. It airs on Fox Sports 1.

Alex Faust (PBP) and Petros Papadakis (color) have the call.

You might have noticed that Faust and Papadakis are also calling the San Diego State-Oregon State game earlier in the day. How is that possible?

Faust and Papadakis are covering the game remotely, not on site. This enables them to do two games on the same day.

UTEP AT ARIZONA

This game starts at 8 p.m. Pacific. It will air on the main Pac-12 Network channel.

Jordan Kent (PBP) and Bob Davie (color) have the call.

