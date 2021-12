Pac 12 football schedule 2022 composite, every team’s schedule.

Pac 12 Football Schedule Composite 2022

Pac 12 Football Schedules

Arizona | Arizona State | Cal | Colorado

Oregon | Oregon State | Stanford | UCLA

USC | Utah | Washington | Washington St

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 1

Northern Arizona at Arizona State

Friday, September 2

TCU at Colorado

Saturday, September 3

Arizona at San Diego State

UC Davis at Cal

Georgia at Oregon

Boise State at Oregon State

Colgate at Stanford

Bowling Green at UCLA

Rice at USC

Utah at Florida

Kent State at Washington

Idaho at Washington State

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 10

Mississippi State at Arizona

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Cal at UNLV

Colorado at Air Force

Eastern Washington at Oregon

Oregon State at Fresno State

USC at Stanford

Alabama State at UCLA

Southern Utah at Utah

Portland State at Washington

Washington State at Wisconsin

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 17

North Dakota State at Arizona

Eastern Washington at Arizona State

Cal at Notre Dame

Colorado at Minnesota

BYU at Oregon

Texas State at Oregon State

South Alabama at UCLA

Fresno State at USC

San Diego State at Utah

Michigan State at Washington

Colorado State at Washington State

OPEN DATE: Stanford

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 24

Arizona at Cal

Utah at Arizona State

UCLA at Colroado

Oregon at Washington State

Oregon State at USC

Stanford at Washington

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 1

Colorado at Arizona

Arizona State at USC

Cal at Washington State

Stanford at Oregon

Oregon State at Utah

Washington at UCLA

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 8

Oregon at Arizona

Washington at Arizona State

Stanford at Oregon State

Utah at UCLA

Washington State at USC

OPEN DATE: Cal, Colorado

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 15

Washington at Arizona

Colorado at Cal

Washington State at Oregon State

Stanford at Notre Dame

Utah at USC

OPEN DATE: Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 22

Stanford at Arizona State

Cal at Washington

Oregon State at Colorado

UCLA at Oregon

OPEN DATE: Arizona, USC, Utah, Washington State

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 29

USC at Arizona

Arizona State at Colorado

Oregon at Cal

UCLA at Stanford

Utah at Washington State

OPEN DATE: Oregon State, Washington

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, November 5

Arizona at Utah

UCLA at Arizona State

Cal at USC

Oregon at Colorado

Oregon State at Washington

Washington State at Stanford

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 11

Friday, November 11

Colorado at USC

Saturday, November 12

Arizona at UCLA

Arizona State at Washington State

Cal at Oregon State

Washington at Oregon

Stanford at Utah

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 19

Washington State at Arizona

Oregon State at Arizona State

Stanford at Cal

Colorado at Washington

Oregon at Utah

USC at UCLA

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, November 25

Arizona State at Arizona

UCLA at Cal

Oregon State at Oregon

Saturday, November 27

Utah at Colorado

BYU at Stanford

Notre Dame at USC

Washington State at Washington

Friday, December 2

Pac-12 Football Championship Game presented by 76 (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

2022 Arizona Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at San Diego State

Sept. 10 Mississippi State

Sept. 17 North Dakota State

Sept. 24 at Cal

Oct. 1 Colorado

Oct. 8 Oregon

Oct. 15 at Washington

Oct. 22 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 USC

Nov. 5 at Utah

Nov. 12 at UCLA

Nov. 19 Washington State

Nov. 25 Arizona State

2022 Arizona State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Northern Arizona

Sept. 10 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 17 Eastern Michigan

Sept. 24 Utah

Oct. 1 at USC

Oct. 8 Washington

Oct. 15 OPEN DATE

Oct. 22 at Stanford

Oct. 29 at Colorado

Nov. 5 UCLA

Nov. 12 at Washington State

Nov. 19 Oregon State

Nov. 25 at Arizona

2022 Cal Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Cal Davis

Sept. 10 UNLV

Sept. 17 at Notre Dame

Sept. 24 Arizona

Oct. 1 at Washington State

Oct. 8 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Colorado

Oct. 22 Washington

Oct. 29 Oregon

Nov. 5 at USC

Nov. 12 at Oregon State

Nov. 19 Stanford

Nov. 25 UCLA

2022 Colorado Football Schedule

Sept. 2 TCU

Sept. 10 at Air Force

Sept. 17 at Minnesota

Sept. 24 UCLA

Oct. 1 at Arizona

Oct. 8 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 Cal

Oct. 22 at Oregon State

Oct. 29 Arizona State

Nov. 5 Oregon

Nov. 11 at USC

Nov. 19 at Washington

Nov. 26 Utah

2022 Oregon Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Georgia

Sept. 10 Eastern Washington

Sept. 17 BYU

Sept. 24 at Washington State

Oct. 1 Stanford

Oct. 8 at Arizona

Oct. 15 OPEN DATE

Oct. 22 UCLA

Oct. 29 at Cal

Nov. 5 at Colorado

Nov. 12 Washington

Nov. 19 Utah

Nov. 25 at Oregon State

2022 Oregon State Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Boise State

Sept. 10 at Fresno State

Sept. 17 Texas State

Sept. 24 USC

Oct. 1 at Utah

Oct. 8 at Stanford

Oct. 15 Washington State

Oct. 22 Colorado

Oct. 29 OPEN DATE

Nov. 5 at Washington

Nov. 12 Cal

Nov. 19 at Arizona State

Nov. 25 Oregon

2022 Stanford Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Colgate

Sept. 10 USC

Sept. 17 OPEN DATE

Sept. 24 at Washington

Oct. 1 at Oregon

Oct. 8 Oregon State

Oct. 15 at Notre Dame

Oct. 22 Arizona State

Oct. 29 at UCLA

Nov. 5 Washington State

Nov. 12 at Utah

Nov. 19 at Cal

Nov. 26 BYU

2022 UCLA Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Bowling Green

Sept. 10 Alabama State

Sept. 17 South Alabama

Sept. 24 at Colorado

Oct. 1 Washington

Oct. 8 Utah

Oct. 15 OPEN DATE

Oct. 22 at Oregon

Oct. 29 Stanford

Nov. 5 at Arizona State

Nov. 12 Arizona

Nov. 19 USC

Nov. 25 at Cal

2022 USC Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Rice

Sept. 10 at Stanford

Sept. 17 Fresno State

Sept. 24 at Oregon State

Oct. 1 Arizona State

Oct. 8 Washington State

Oct. 15 at Utah

Oct. 22 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 at Arizona

Nov. 5 Cal

Nov. 11 Colorado

Nov. 19 at UCLA

Nov. 26 Notre Dame

2022 Utah Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Florida

Sept. 10 Southern Utah

Sept. 17 San Diego State

Sept. 24 at Arizona State

Oct. 1 Oregon State

Oct. 8 at UCLA

Oct. 15 USC

Oct. 22 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 at Washington State

Nov. 5 Arizona

Nov. 12 Stanford

Nov. 19 at Oregon

Nov. 26 at Colorado

2022 Washington Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Kent State

Sept. 10 Portland State

Sept. 17 Michigan State

Sept. 24 Stanford

Oct. 1 at UCLA

Oct. 8 at Arizona State

Oct. 15 Arizona

Oct. 22 at Cal

Oct. 29 OPEN DATE

Nov. 5 Oregon State

Nov. 12 at Oregon

Nov. 19 Colorado

Nov. 26 at Washington State

2022 Washington State Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Idaho

Sept. 10 at Wisconsin

Sept. 17 Colorado State

Sept. 24 Oregon

Oct. 1 Cal

Oct. 8 at USC

Oct. 15 at Oregon State

Oct. 22 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 Utah

Nov. 5 at Stanford

Nov. 12 Arizona State

Nov. 19 at Arizona

Nov. 26 Washington

