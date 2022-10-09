Pac-12 football: What we saw in Week 6

If you’re looking at the big picture of things, as one should in college football, Week 6 wasn’t great for the Pac-12.

The biggest disappointment for me was Washington, which lost to Arizona State. It now appears that the Huskies’ upset over Michigan State isn’t all that impressive — especially with how the Spartans are playing — and losing to the Sun Devils hints that Kalen DeBoer’s squad is perhaps overrated.

Meanwhile, Utah fell to UCLA and depleted its chances of winning the Pac-12 South, and the Utes may not even make a significant bowl game. The Bruins, though, kept surprising, although I’m still not yet sold on their defense.

USC continued its winning ways against Washington State, Oregon did what was expected at Arizona and lastly, Oregon State beat a struggling Stanford team. I’ve been high on the Beavers all season and they could make some sneaky noise late in the season.

Cal and Colorado enjoyed bye weeks and will meet in Boulder next Saturday.

