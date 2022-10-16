Pac-12 football rankings after Week 7: Utah stays alive, USC still has everything to play for

So that was quite a weekend of football. USC and Utah played a Pac-12 thriller which followed the Alabama-Tennessee epic. The Trojans finally played the shootout we expected to see more often in 2022. They came up just short for numerous reasons, one being that Utah’s Cam Rising bounced back from an underwhelming first half of the 2022 season to play at the level he attained for much of 2021.

This was the Cam Rising we saw last year. This was the second-half Utah offense we saw last year. Utah put 44 points on the board at home against UCLA in 2021, and was similarly potent in other second halves throughout the 2021 season. Rising rose up when his team needed him most.

Say what you want about the Pac-12 refs — we have said plenty about that — but Rising really delivered the goods.

Let’s rank the Pac-12 teams after a crazy Week 7:

COLORADO

The Buffs did beat Cal, but they still have to be at the bottom based on everything else which has happened this year.

CAL

You get sent to the gulag for losing to Colorado in 2022.

Is Justin Wilcox on the hot seat? We talked about it.

STANFORD

Cal almost won at Notre Dame. Stanford did the thing.

Fighting Irish Wire has full coverage.

ARIZONA

The Wildcats have allowed 49 points in three of their last four games. Is that bad? Sounds bad.

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils didn’t lose because they didn’t play anyone in Week 7.

WASHINGTON STATE

We have clearly arrived at the big problem for the Cougars: their offensive line just isn’t very good.

OREGON STATE

The Beavers snapped an eight-game losing streak versus Washington State.

WASHINGTON

The defense is horrible, but the offense can really cook. It’s too bad we won’t see a Washington-USC game in 2022. At least 80 points, probably more.

UTAH

The Utes are still No. 4 because they have two losses and are still not very likely to make the Pac-12 Championship Game … but they do have a chance. They have to win in Pullman and Eugene to pull it off. That won’t be easy.

If Cam Rising and Dalton Kincaid continue to play great football, though, it’s right there for the taking.

USC

Get healthy these next two weeks. Beat Arizona. Then come home to Los Angeles, where the Trojans will play all four of their November games. This team still has everything to play for. If USC beats Arizona, which it should, the next two games are Cal and Colorado at home, two easy wins.

USC is still very likely to be 9-1 heading into the UCLA game. Notre Dame just lost at home to Stanford. The loss to Utah was painful, but the season is still far above summer expectations and projections.

OREGON

College GameDay heads to Eugene for Oregon-UCLA on Oct. 22. Follow Ducks Wire for full coverage.

UCLA

Bruins-Ducks in Eugene. We’ll be following that game along with Ducks Wire.

Whom should USC fans root for? We’ll have that answer later in the week.

