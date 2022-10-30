Pac-12 football rankings after Week 9: USC holds its ground by overcoming injuries

The Pac-12 championship chase could have taken a weird and wild twist in the month of October, but other than UCLA beating Utah, nothing eye-popping happened over the past four weeks — at least not at the top of the conference standings.

Utah beat USC. That was a dramatic game, but it met preseason expectations and Las Vegas odds. This is what people thought would happen throughout the offseason.

The same is true for Oregon beating UCLA at home.

Washington State had a chance to beat a shorthanded Utah team on Thursday but failed. Arizona had a chance to beat a shorthanded USC team on Saturday but failed.

Where does this leave the Pac-12 football landscape after Week 9? Here are the rankings.

COLORADO

The Buffaloes were competitive against Arizona State, but still inadequate.

CAL

USC plays Pac-12 No. 11 (Cal) in Week 10.

The Trojans play last-place Colorado in Week 11.

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils didn’t beat Colorado by a lot … but they did beat the Buffs. They’re ahead of Cal.

STANFORD

Arizona State threw away its game against Stanford by playing Emory Jones over Trenton Bourguet. It is clear that Bourguet is the better QB.

ARIZONA

This team can play ball, as USC and its fans saw on Saturday. It’s a real shame Arizona allowed 49 points to Cal. That result could be what prevents the U of A from making a bowl game.

WASHINGTON STATE

The Cougars have let some big win opportunities slip through their fingers with costly mistakes and untimely implosions. Utah was missing several centerpiece offensive players, including its QB. Wazzu could not take advantage. That’s a gut-punch for this program.

OREGON STATE

The Beavers have a lot of big games in November.

WASHINGTON

The Huskies host Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 4. That’s the fifth-place game in the Pac-12 this season.

USC

The Trojans might be No. 4 in the rankings, but if they win their next three games, they will finish 8-1 in the Pac-12 for 2022. That will almost certainly put them in the top two, which means the Pac-12 Championship Game and a ticket to Las Vegas.

The only concern for this team right now: getting healthy. Period.

UTAH

Utah won at Washington State without Cam Rising, Tavion Thomas, and — in the fourth quarter — Dalton Kincaid. That’s a mature team and a mature victory.

The Utes beat USC, so they retain the third spot. However, their injuries do not point to a likely win at Oregon in a few weeks. I’d rather be USC than Utah right now in terms of the Pac-12 race. That’s not the same as the week-to-week rankings, however.

UCLA

The Bruins beat Utah, so they’re No. 2. That Arizona State game could be tricky, since the Sun Devils seem to have found their quarterback, Trenton Bourguet.

OREGON

The Ducks have a scrimmage against Colorado and will then play three games — Washington, Utah, Oregon State — which could be very intriguing.

