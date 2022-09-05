Pac-12 football: QB ratings from Week 1

The first week of the college football season is officially behind us. There were plenty of surprising outcomes, including No. 3 Georgia absolutely embarrassing No. 11 Oregon — not exactly the outcome many were expecting in Dan Lanning’s Ducks’ debut.

Colorado started off its season with an ugly loss at home against TCU, and No. 14 USC did what everybody expected and throttled Rice in the first game under Lincoln Riley.

Utah lost to Florida as Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was electric, and the Pac-12 took a big College Football Playoff hit with the Utes losing in Week 1.

With all of the new signal-callers in the Pac-12, let’s examine the QB ratings for those under center in Week 1.

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC: 211.4

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams did a little bit of everything as the Trojans crushed Rice, 66-14.

TANNER MCKEE, STANFORD: 194.3

Tanner McKee

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Tanner McKee came into the season as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and he was just that on Saturday. McKee went 22-of-27 for 308 yards with two touchdowns against Colgate, but next week is the real test against USC.

MICHAEL PENIX, WASHINGTON: 174.8

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix transferred from Indiana and threw four touchdowns in his Huskies debut in a win over Kent State.

JAYDEN DE LAURA, ARIZONA: 166.6

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Jayden de Laura also threw four touchdowns in his debut, and the best part of it all is that the Wildcats stunned San Diego State.

CHANCE NOLAN, OREGON STATE: 163.8

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) gets the pass away before getting hit by Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Nolan went 14-of-23 with two scores and two interceptions in a tough game against Boise State, although the Beavers got a 34-17 victory.

JACK PLUMMER, CALIFORNIA: 152.6

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) during the second quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It was another team debut for a Pac-12 quarterback with Jack Plummer starting his Cal career. After transferring from Purdue, Plummer went 23-of-35 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over UC Davis.

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON, UCLA: 143.3

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 32-of-43 for 298 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more scores on the ground in a terrific 2022 debut against Bowling Green.

EMORY JONES, ARIZONA STATE: 143.2

Aug 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones (5) during workouts at the Kajikawa practice field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Football Asu Practice

Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils crushed Northern Arizona on Thursday night, and Emory Jones looked good. He didn’t throw for a score but he did rush for two.

CAMERON WARD, WASHINGTON STATE: 132.4

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Ward’s Cougars debut could have gone better. He went 25-of-40 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. They got the win over Idaho, but we did expect more from Ward.

CAMERON RISING, UTAH: 129.5

Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Florida Gators stunned Utah in Week 1. Cameron Rising was 22-of-32 for 216 yards with one score and one interception, although he did run for 91 yards on seven carries. Still, Utah losing was a massive upset.

JT SHROUT, COLORADO: 128.2

Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JT Shrout made his Buffs debut and went 13-of-23 for 157 yards and a TD pass. He played better than Brendon Lewis, and Karl Dorrell has a big decision to make for next week.

BRENDON LEWIS, COLORADO: 108.6

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis, left, is tackled by TCU linebacker Dee Winters during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brendon Lewis’ performance in the third quarter did not go well with the Buffs fanbase. He played decently in the first half, though, and overall, he went 13-of-18 for 72 yards, plus another 42 on the ground.

Will he be the starter in Week 2 against Air Force? We will see.

BO NIX, OREGON: 85.2

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was an ugly debut for Bo Nix. He went 21-of-37 for 173 yards and two interceptions in an all-around frustrating game for Oregon.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire