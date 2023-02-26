Pac-12 football preseason QB rankings, per Athlon Sports

The Pac-12 Conference should be strong once again in 2023, and the football programs that struggled last year might be a bit better this year.

The quarterbacks in the conference look dangerous. Cam Rising is returning to Utah for one more year, and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC looks like a popular pick to win the award again.

Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. is coming back, as is Washington State QB Cam Ward. And, Shedeur Sanders came to Colorado for a revamped Buffs team.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports gave his early Pac-12 QB rankings, and it’s no surprise who’ss on top of the list.

ARI PATU, STANFORD

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.

Tanner McKee is gone, and Troy Taylor’s first QB at Stanford is Ari Patu. It could be a rough year in Palo Alto.

SAM JACKSON, CALIFORNIA

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Sam Jackson (16) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Sam Jackson transferred from TCU to Cal and will be the starter for the Golden Bears.

DREW PYNE, ARIZONA STATE

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Drew Pyne moved from Notre Dame to Arizona State and will be the first starting QB for new Sun Devils HC Kenny Dillingham.

DANTE MOORE, UCLA

Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass against Birmingham Brother Rice during the first half of the Division 3 regional championship game in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Dante Moore is a wild card here. Yes, he’s uber-talented, but UCLA could start former Kent State QB Colin Schlee or even Ethan Garbers. The talent is there.

CAM WARD, WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Cameron Ward played well in 2022, but the Cougars are expecting more out of him this season.

SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sheduer Sanders is the biggest wild card of the Pac-12 by far. He played outstanding at Jackson State, but the question is how quickly he adapts to FBS football.

JAYDEN DE LAURA, ARIZONA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Jedd Fisch’s team is an interesting one going into 2023, and Jayden de Laura should take another big step forward.

DJ UIAGALELEI, OREGON STATE

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) fades back to pass near North Carolina defensive lineman Kevin Hester (98) during the first quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

There’s a lot of QB talent this year, and a former Clemson QB is now the starter in Corvallis.

CAMERON RISING, UTAH

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu

Cam Rising probably made the right decision to return in 2023, and he needs to play well again to have a decent chance of getting drafted in 2024.

BO NIX, OREGON

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Bo Nix also returned for one more year in Eugene. The former Auburn QB was sensational in 2022 and will look to replicate that this season.

MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Michael Penix Jr. transferred from Indiana and flourished in his first year with Kalen DeBoer. Penix is another player who should receive Heisman Trophy buzz.

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at the Rose Bowl.

Caleb Williams easily won the Heisman Trophy, and the Trojans’ starter looks like the surefire No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. There is no question about that, I believe.

