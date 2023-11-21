Pac-12 football predictions, win probabilities for Civil War, Territorial Cup, other games

Which Pac-12 football teams have the best chances of winning their games in Week 13 of the college football season?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the six games in the conference this week, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for this week's Pac-12 Conference games, which includes the Friday showdown between Oregon State and Oregon and Arizona at Arizona State, Colorado at Utah, Washington State at Washington, Notre Dame at Stanford and Cal at UCLA on Saturday.

How correct will the analytics be this week? All game times MST.

Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington, Oregon, Arizona still in conference title race

Friday's Pac-12 game prediction

Oregon State at Oregon, 6:30 p.m. Friday, FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Oregon has an 80.9% chance to beat Oregon State in Friday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Beavers a 19.1% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Ducks.

Pac-12 clinching scenarios: Washington to face Oregon or Arizona in championship game

Saturday's Pac-12 games predictions

Colorado at Utah, 1 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Utah has an 87.1% chance to beat Colorado in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Buffaloes a 12.9% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Utes.

More: Arizona football vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Territorial Cup game

Arizona at Arizona State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Arizona has an 84.2% chance to beat Arizona State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Sun Devils a 15.8% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Wildcats.

More: Arizona football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Territorial Cup?

Washington State at Washington, 2 p.m., Saturday, FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Washington has an 88.8% chance to beat Washington State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cougars an 11.2% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Huskies.

More: Arizona coach Jedd Fisch using ASU football billboard for Territorial Cup motivation

Notre Dame at Stanford, 5 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Notre Dame has a 95.8% chance to beat Stanford in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cardinal a 4.2% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Fighting Irish.

More: Bo Nix's six first-half touchdown passes lead Oregon Ducks past Arizona State Sun Devils

Can D.J. Uiagalelei and the Oregon State Beavers upset Oregon in their Pac-12 Civil War rivalry game?

California at UCLA, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN (stream with free trial from FUBO)

UCLA has a 73.2% chance to beat California in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Bears a 26.8% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Bruins.

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch this week's Pac-12 football games with this free trial from FUBO

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 football predictions: Will Oregon, Arizona win rivalry games?