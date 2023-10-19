Pac-12 football predictions for Week 8
The Pac-12 Conference was shaken up in a big way with Oregon losing to Washington, Arizona clobbering Washington State, and USC falling to Notre Dame, even though that wasn’t a conference game.
Week 8 has just one especially attractive game. It’s USC against Utah in a Pac-12 title game rematch. Utah won both meetings against the Trojans last season.
Matt Wadleigh, Donovan James, and Matt Zemek from Trojans Wire; Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Miles Dwyer from Ducks Wire; podcast producer Ian Hest; and Jack Carlough from Buffaloes Wire are here to make the selections once again.
OFF-WEEK TEAMS
Arizona, Colorado, California, and Oregon State are off this week, but all these teams play in Week 9.
WASHINGTON STATE AT OREGON
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Donovan James: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Miles Dwyer: Oregon
Zachary Neel: Oregon
Ian Hest: Oregon
Don Smalley: Oregon
UTAH AT USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Donovan James: USC
Jack Carlough: Utah
Miles Dwyer: USC
Zachary Neel: USC
Don Smalley: USC
Ian Hest: USC
UCLA AT STANFORD
Matt Wadleigh: UCLA
Matt Zemek: UCLA
Donovan James: Stanford
Jack Carlough: UCLA
Miles Dwyer: UCLA
Zachary Neel: UCLA
Ian Hest: UCLA
Don Smalley: UCLA
ARIZONA STATE AT WASHINGTON
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Donovan James: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Miles Dwyer: Washington
Zachary Neel: Washington
Ian Hest: Washington
Don Smalley: Washington