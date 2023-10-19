Pac-12 football predictions for Week 8

The Pac-12 Conference was shaken up in a big way with Oregon losing to Washington, Arizona clobbering Washington State, and USC falling to Notre Dame, even though that wasn’t a conference game.

Week 8 has just one especially attractive game. It’s USC against Utah in a Pac-12 title game rematch. Utah won both meetings against the Trojans last season.

Matt Wadleigh, Donovan James, and Matt Zemek from Trojans Wire; Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Miles Dwyer from Ducks Wire; podcast producer Ian Hest; and Jack Carlough from Buffaloes Wire are here to make the selections once again.

OFF-WEEK TEAMS

Arizona, Colorado, California, and Oregon State are off this week, but all these teams play in Week 9.

WASHINGTON STATE AT OREGON

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Donovan James: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Miles Dwyer: Oregon

Zachary Neel: Oregon

Ian Hest: Oregon

Don Smalley: Oregon

UTAH AT USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Donovan James: USC

Jack Carlough: Utah

Miles Dwyer: USC

Zachary Neel: USC

Don Smalley: USC

Ian Hest: USC

UCLA AT STANFORD

Matt Wadleigh: UCLA

Matt Zemek: UCLA

Donovan James: Stanford

Jack Carlough: UCLA

Miles Dwyer: UCLA

Zachary Neel: UCLA

Ian Hest: UCLA

Don Smalley: UCLA

ARIZONA STATE AT WASHINGTON

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Donovan James: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Miles Dwyer: Washington

Zachary Neel: Washington

Ian Hest: Washington

Don Smalley: Washington

