Pac-12 football predictions: ESPN Matchup Predictor's picks, win probabilities for Week 4

Which Pac-12 football teams have the best chances of winning their games in Week 4 of the college football season?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the six games in the conference this week, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for this week's Pac-12 Conference games, all of them on Saturday, beginning with the showdown between undefeated Colorado and undefeated Oregon.

The Pac-12 football schedule this week also includes games between undefeated teams UCLA and Utah and unbeaten teams Oregon State and Washington State.

Arizona faces Stanford, USC plays Arizona State and California takes on Washington in Week 4's other Pac-12 Conference matchups.

How correct will the analytics be this week? All game times MST.

Colorado at Oregon, 12:30 p.m. ABC (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Oregon has a 93.9% chance to beat Colorado in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Buffaloes a 6.1% shot at winning the Week 4 college football game against the Ducks.

UCLA at Utah, 12:30 p.m., FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Utah has a 66.4% chance to beat UCLA in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Bruins a 33.6% shot at winning the Week 4 college football game against the Utes.

Oregon State at Washington State, 4 p.m. FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Oregon State has a 65.6% chance to beat Washington State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cougars a 34.4% shot at winning the Week 4 college football game against the Beavers.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are big underdogs in Saturday's Pac-12 football game against the Oregon Ducks.

Arizona at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Arizona has a 72.8% chance to beat Stanford in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cardinal a 27.2% shot at winning the Week 4 college football game against the Wildcats.

USC at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

USC has a 98.1% chance to beat Arizona State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Sun Devils a 1.9% shot at winning the Week 4 college football game against the Trojans.

California at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Washington has an 84.6% chance to beat California in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Golden Bears a 15.4% shot at winning the Week 4 college football game against the Huskies.

