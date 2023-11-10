Pac-12 football predictions: ESPN Matchup Predictor's picks, win probabilities for Week 11

Which Pac-12 football teams have the best chances of winning their games in Week 11 of the college football season?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the six games in the conference this week, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for this week's Pac-12 Conference games, all of them on Saturday, beginning with the game between Arizona and Colorado.

The Pac-12 football schedule this week also includes showdowns games between Utah and Washington and USC and Oregon.

Washington State faces California, Stanford is at Oregon State and Arizona State is at UCLA in the other three Pac-12 Conference matchups this week.

How correct will the analytics be this week? All game times MST.

Pac-12 football power rankings: Conference championship game scenarios coming into focus

Arizona at Colorado, noon, Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Arizona has a 70.4% chance to beat Colorado in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Buffaloes a 29.6% shot at winning the Week 11 college football game against the Wildcats.

Utah at Washington, 1:30 p.m., FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Washington has a 69.3% chance to beat Utah in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Utes a 30.7% shot at winning the Week 11 college football game against the Huskies.

Washington State at California, 2 p.m. ESPN2 (stream with free trial from FUBO)

California has a 63.3% chance to beat Washington State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cougars a 36.7% shot at winning the Week 11 college football game against the Golden Bears.

Stanford at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Oregon State has a 94.4% chance to beat Stanford in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cardinal a 5.6% shot at winning the Week 11 college football game against the Beavers.

Arizona State at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

UCLA has a 90.6% chance to beat Arizona State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Sun Devils a 9.4% shot at winning the Week 11 college football game against the Bruins.

USC at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Oregon has an 83.4% chance to beat USC in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Trojans a 16.6% shot at winning the Week 11 college football game against the Ducks.

