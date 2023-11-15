Pac-12 football predictions: ESPN Matchup Predictor's picks, win probabilities for Week 12

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the six games in the conference this week, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for this week's Pac-12 Conference games, including the Saturday showdowns between the Washington Huskies and Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes.

The Colorado Buffaloes play at the Washington State Cougars on Friday, while the other Saturday games are the UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils and California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal.

How correct will the analytics be this week? All game times MST.

Friday's Pac-12 game prediction

Colorado at Washington State, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Washington State has a 59.3% chance to beat Colorado in Friday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Buffaloes a 40.7% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Cougars.

Saturday's Pac-12 games predictions

Utah at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Utah has a 57.1% chance to beat Arizona in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Wildcats a 42.9% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Utes.

UCLA at USC, 1:30 p.m., ABC (stream with free trial from FUBO)

USC has a 75.3% chance to beat UCLA in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Bruins a 24.7% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Trojans.

Oregon at Arizona State, 2 p.m., FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Oregon has a 96.4% chance to beat Arizona State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Sun Devils a 3.6% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Ducks.

California at Stanford, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (stream with free trial from FUBO)

California has a 76.4% chance to beat Stanford in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Cardinal a 23.6% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Golden Bears.

Washington at Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Washington has a 52.4% chance to beat Oregon State in Saturday's Pac-12 game.

The site gives the Beavers a 47.6% shot at winning the Week 12 college football game against the Huskies.

The Washington Huskies face a huge test against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. Will they pass it?

