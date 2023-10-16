Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington the team to beat after win vs. Oregon

We learned a lot about the Pac-12 in Week 7 of the college football season.

The main takeaway after a very interesting week in the conference?

Washington is the team to beat.

The Huskies are the lone unbeaten team in the conference after their 36-33 win over Oregon on Saturday in a Pac-12 thriller.

That win cements Washington's place as the No. 1 team in our Pac-12 power rankings for at least another week.

But there are challenges ahead for the Huskies.

Arizona State may be struggling, but the Sun Devils shocked the Huskies last season.

Stanford looks a lot better after its win over Colorado.

And then Washington faces USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State in consecutive weeks to end the season.

Could the Huskies possibly run the table and make the College Football Playoff for the Pac-12?

It's not out of the question.

Washington has at least put itself in the driver's seat for a spot in the conference title game with its perfect 6-0 start.

Here’s how we rank the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 8 of the season, with previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Washington (1)

This week: vs. Arizona State

Last week: Beat Oregon, 36-33.

What to know: Before penciling in a Washington win this week, remember that that Huskies lost at Arizona State last season, 45-38. Washington is 4-0 at home this season, however.

2. Oregon (2)

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Lost to Washington, 36-33.

What to know: Bo Nix and the Ducks could still have a very special season. The QB is 164-for-207 passing for 1,796 yards and 17 touchdowns, with just one interception.

3. Oregon State (5)

This week: Off

Last week: Beat UCLA, 36-24.

What to know: The Pac-12's second hottest team, the Beavers have won three straight games with Arizona, Colorado and Stanford up after their bye.

4. USC (3)

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: Lost to Notre Dame, 48-20.

What to know: With all the defensive issues the Trojans have had, don't lose sight of the fact that they are a perfect 4-0 in Pac-12 play, while Washington is 3-0 in conference.

5. Utah (6)

This week: at USC

Last week: Beat California, 34-14.

What to know: We'll find out a lot about the Utes over the next four games. They play USC, Oregon and Washington ion three of them.

6. UCLA (7)

This week: at Stanford

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 36-24.

What to know: This team could still make a late-season charge in the conference. It has Stanford, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, USC and California left on the schedule.

7. Arizona (9)

This week: Off

Last week: Beat Washington State, 44-6.

What to know: Arizona deserves the bump after demolishing Washington State and playing USC and Washington very tough. Noah Fifita has impressed since relieving Jayden de Laura at QB.

8. Washington State (4)

This week: at Oregon

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 44-6.

What to know: After starting the season 4-0, the Cougars have dropped two straight before playing at Oregon this week. They weren't even competitive at home against Arizona.

9. Colorado (8)

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Stanford in two overtimes, 46-43.

What to know: The Buffaloes really needed to beat Stanford to help their bowl hopes. They are 4-3 overall and still have to play UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah.

10. California (10)

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Utah, 34-14.

What to know: The Golden Bears were outgained on the ground, 317-66, in the loss to Utah.

11. Stanford (12)

This week: vs. UCLA

Last week: Beat Colorado in two overtimes, 46-43.

What to know: The Cardinal overcame a 29-0 deficit in the comeback win over Colorado. They didn't lead until winning the game in second overtime.

12. Arizona State (11)

This week: At Washington

Last week: Off

What to know: With the exception of a 29-0 loss against Fresno State, the Sun Devils have been competitive this season. Can they compete with Washington in Seattle?

