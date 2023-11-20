Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington, Oregon, Arizona still in conference title race

The Pac-12 will cease to exist as we know it after this season with every team but Oregon State and Washington State leaving the conference for the Big 12, Big Ten or ACC.

Who will win the final Pac-12 Championship?

It's down to a three-team race between Washington, Oregon and Arizona.

Washington has locked up home field advantage in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Huskies will play the Ducks if Oregon beats Oregon State this week.

They will face the Wildcats if Arizona beats Arizona State and Oregon State defeats Oregon.

Oregon will still get in the game with a loss to Oregon State if ASU beats Arizona.

It's nice that there is at least a little drama in the Pac-12 title race in the final season of the conference as we know it.

Here’s how we rank the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 13 of the season, the final week of the regular season, with previous ranking in parenthesis.

Pac-12 clinching scenarios: Washington to face Oregon or Arizona in championship game

1. Washington (1)

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Defeated Oregon State, 22-20

What to know: Washington could use an impressive win over Washington State Saturday to boost its College Football Playoff chances.

2. Oregon (2)

This week: vs. Oregon State

Last week: Defeated Arizona State, 49-13

What to know: Bo Nix had six touchdown passes in the first half against ASU. Did he become the Heisman favorite with the performance?

More: Bo Nix's six first-half touchdown passes lead Oregon Ducks past Arizona State Sun Devils

3. Arizona (3)

This week: at Arizona State

Last week: Defeated Utah, 42-18

What to know: Jedd Fisch is our Pac-12 Coach of the Year. What a job he has done in Tucson this season (five straight wins, four of them vs. ranked opponents).

The Arizona Wildcats could still win the Pac-12 entering the final week of the regular season.

4. Oregon State (4)

This week: at Oregon

Last week: Lost to Washington, 22-20

What to know: The Beavers were eliminated from Pac-12 title contention with the loss to Washington, but could spoil Oregon's hopes.

5. UCLA (7)

This week: vs. California

Last week: Defeated USC, 38-20

What to know: Did the Bruins save Chip Kelly's job with their win over USC?

6. Utah (5)

This week: vs. Colorado

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 42-18

What to know: Bryson Barnes threw 53 passes in the loss to Arizona. He completed 31 of them.

More: Arizona crushes Utah, ends six-game losing streak to Utes

7. USC (6)

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to USC, 38-20

What to know: The Trojans' regular season is over. Speculation about the future of Caleb Williams will swirl.

8. California (8)

This week: at UCLA

Last week: Defeated Stanford, 27-15

What to know: The Bears have won two straight games. Jaydn Ott has ran for 167 yards and 166 yards in them.

9. Washington State (12)

This week: at Washington

Last week: Defeated Colorado, 56-14

What to know: The Cougars ended a 6-game losing skid with the win. They can't spoil Washington's Pac-12 title hopes, but they could dash its playoff chances.

Washington State could spoil Washington's perfect season.

10. Colorado (9)

This week: at Utah

Last week: Lost to Washington State, 56-14

What to know: Pac-12 play has not been kind to the Buffaloes, who are 1-7 in conference play. They have lost five straight games.

11. Stanford (11)

This week: vs. Notre Dame

Last week: Lost to California, 24-15

What to know: The Cardinal finished 2-7 in Pac-12 play. It would have been interesting to see an ASU-Stanford game this season.

12. Arizona State (10)

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 49-13

What to know: Could the Sun Devils upset the Wildcats in the Territorial Cup? They will be huge underdogs, but never say never in that rivalry.

More: How Kenny Dillingham views ASU vs. Arizona as another season

