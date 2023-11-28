Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington looks more resilient than great as Ducks surge

The final season of the Pac-12 Conference will come to an end Friday night with a championship game between two of the best teams in the nation.

Undefeated Washington and one-loss Oregon have anchored what has been an entertaining conference season that has included the rise of Arizona, the unpredictable tumble of Southern California, the grit of injury riddled Utah, the inability of Oregon State to play spoiler in the final two weeks and a late-season slide by UCLA.

Here's the final Pac-12 Power Rankings of the 2023 college football season.

(Last week's ranking in parenthesis).

1. Washington (1)

Record: 12-0, 9-0 Pac-12

This week: vs. Oregon, Pac-12 championship game

Last week: Beat Washington State, 24-21

What to know: An undefeated record after 12 games is always impressive and the Dawgs deserve their do for a spectacular regular season. But to be sure, they have looked more resilient than great since the comeback win against Oregon on Oct. 14. The target on their back only gets bigger this week.

Washington Huskies place kicker Grady Gross (95) celebrates after making a game-winning field goal against the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle.

2. Oregon (2)

Record: 11-1, 8-1

This week: vs. Washington, Pac-12 championship game

Last week: Beat Oregon State, 31-7

What to know: The Ducks were dejected when they walked off the field at Husky Stadium six weeks ago but have responded with a dominant stretch of football. Oregon has won its six games since the loss to Washington by an average of 26 points. The Ducks have been counting down the days to their potential rematch with the Huskies, and now it’s here.

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

3. Arizona (3)

Record: 9-3, 7-2

Up next: Bowl game, TBD

Last week: Beat Arizona State, 59-23

What to know: The turnaround in Tucson under coach Jedd Fisch has been remarkable. The Wildcats went 1-11 in his first season in 2021 and 5-7 last season. Arizona's regular season ended with a six-game winning streak and tied for the most conference wins in program history. With that success will certainly come a pay raise for Fisch, who is the 11th highest paid coach in the conference at $3.25 million per season.

Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis (23) celebrates a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half of the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

4. Oregon State (4)

Record: 8-4, 5-4

Up Next: Bowl game, TBD

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 31-7

What to know: The Beavers are in disarray with coach Jonathan Smith bolting for Michigan State the day after a listless loss to the Ducks. Smith is taking five assistants with him, leaving the coaching staff gutted. Will players soon follow Smith out the door via the transfer portal, and who will be left to play in Oregon State’s bowl game? The future is murky at best for the Beavers, both in the short and long term.

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith watches a player being attended to during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene.

5. Utah (5)

Record: 8-4, 5-4

Up next: Bowl game, TBD

Last week: Beat Colorado, 23-17

What to know: A tip of the cap to the Utes on their eight wins and 10th straight season with a winning record. Did Utah have more season-ending injuries to starting players or key reserves — including before the year began with quarterback Cam Rising — or did it just feel that way? The reigning two-time conference championship game winner still has a bowl game and then it’s off to the Big 12.

6. Southern California (7)

Record: 7-5, 5-4

Up next: Bowl game, TBD

Last week: Didn't play

What to know: The Trojans’ season ended two weeks ago and there has been no news out of Heritage Hall or elsewhere concerning the status of starting quarterback Caleb Williams. Has the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner played his last game for USC or will the sure-fire first-round NFL draft pick in 2024 suit up one more time in this disappointing season for the Trojans?

7. California (8)

Record: 6-6, 4-5

Up next: Bowl game, TBD

Last week: Beat UCLA, 33-7

What to know: You have to hand it to the Golden Bears and coach Justin Wilcox. They were humiliated on Nov. 4 at Autzen Stadium, losing 63-19 to the Ducks in Wilcox’s return to his hometown and alma mater to drop to 3-6. Instead of turning their attention to next season, Cal followed with three straight wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox celebrates with wide receiver Trond Grizzell (83) at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Nov. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California.

8. UCLA (6)

Record: 7-5, 4-5

Up next: Bowl game, TBD

Last week: Lost to California, 33-7

What to know: Brutal finish for the Bruins, who lost three of their last four games, including embarrassing losses inside the Rose Bowl to Arizona State (17-7) and California (33-7). With that, the calls to remove coach Chip Kelly from his job are getting louder.

9. Washington State (9)

Record: 5-7, 2-7

Up next: Season over

Last week: Lost to Washington, 24-21

What to know: The Cougars’ season came to an inglorious end Saturday with a competitive loss to the Huskies in the Apple Cup. As well as Washington State played against Washington, it was still its seventh loss in its last eight games after a 4-0 start had optimism and enthusiasm on the Palouse soaring in September.

10. Colorado (12)

Record: 4-8, 1-8

This week: Season over

Last week: Lost to Utah, 23-17

What to know: Despite their ability to dominate the news cycle, get big TV ratings and trend on social media, the Buffaloes were simply a bad team, a fact supported by their 1-8 finish to the season. That’s not a knock on coach Deion Sanders or the direction he’s taking the team. Colorado has more talent than it did a season ago and it will be entertaining to see what Sanders can do with a full recruiting cycle and year of Power-5 coaching under his belt.

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass against Arizona during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

11. Arizona State (11)

Record: 3-9, 2-7

Up next: Season over

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 59-23

What to know: Whatever vision first-year coach Kenny Dillingham has for the Sun Devils, he’ll be able to implement it better once he has a healthy, quality quarterback in place. Prized 2023 recruit Jaden Rashada missed nine games this season with an injury. His development suffered because of it, as did Arizona State’s chances to succeed.

12. Stanford (10)

Record: 3-9, 2-7

Up next: Season over

Last week: Lost to Notre Dame, 56-23

What to know: The Cardinal are headed to the ACC and they’ll need a serious talent upgrade on both sides of the ball to be competitive when next season begins. Stanford finished the season ranked 129th out of 130 teams in points allowed (37.2), yards allowed (461.7), and passing yards allowed (298) per game. The offense ranked 110th in points (20.6) and 92nd in yards (351.4).

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 power rankings: Washington consistent as Oregon football surges