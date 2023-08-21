Pac-12 football power rankings: Plenty of intrigue before conference expansion takes effect

The future of the Pac-12 Conference is still very much up in the air with eight of the teams in the conference set to join either the Big Ten or Big 12 in 2024.

That creates plenty of intrigue for the conference in 2023.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington will be moving to the Big Ten in 2024, while Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado will be going to the Big 12.

So this season could be the last time some traditional Pac-12 foes face each other for quite some time. That could produce some intense matchups this season.

Who could win the conference in the last year of the Pac-12 as we now know it?

Who could surprise?

We rank all 12 teams in the conference heading into the 2023 college football season.

1. USC

This week: vs. San Jose State

What to know: It would be a huge shock to see the Trojans lose any time early in the season, but late-season matchups against Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA loom large.

2. Utah

This week: Idle

What to know: The Utes have won the last two Pac-12 championships and would love nothing more than to leave the conference with three in a row. Don't count them out.

3. Oregon

This week: Idle

What to know: The Ducks lost their offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, to Arizona State, but have Bo Nix and a high-flying offense to wreak havoc on the rest of the league.

4. Washington

This week: Idle

What to know: The Huskies are No. 10 in the AP poll, but we're not sold on them yet. We could be after non-conference games against Boise State, Tulsa and Michigan State.

5. Oregon State

This week: Idle

What to know: Wouldn't it be something if the Beavers won the Pac-12 this season? They don't play USC and they host Utah and Washington, giving them a chance.

6. UCLA

This week: Idle

We're not sure what to expect from the Bruins, with some turnover at some vital positions this season. We wouldn't be surprised if they put up a lot of points.

7. Washington State

This week: Idle

What to know: Could the Cougars be the sleeper team in the conference this season? They avoid USC and Utah, but have to play at Oregon and Washington.

8. Arizona

This week: Idle

What to know: The Wildcats have made huge progress in recruiting under Jedd Fisch. Will that progress start to pay off on the field this season? We're not sure.

9. Arizona State

This week: Idle

What to know: We wouldn't be surprised if Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils surprise in 2023. The program has a ton of transfers eager to make an instant impact.

This week: Idle

What to know: It's not a good time to be a Golden Bear. They might not have a conference next season and they do not have high expectations this season. Nowhere to go but up?

11. Colorado

This week: Idle

What to know: Deion Sanders has completely changed the roster for the Buffaloes and brought a lot of hype to Boulder. Will that pay immediate dividends this season?

12. Stanford

This week: Idle

What to know: The Cardinal went just 1-8 in Pac-12 play last season and 3-9 overall. Will they fare any better this season? We have our doubts.

