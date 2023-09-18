Pac-12 football power rankings: Eight undefeated teams, new No. 1 entering conference play

The Pac-12 is soaring into conference play.

After Week 3 of the college football season, eight teams in the conference are 3-0, with USC, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Washington and Washington State all unbeaten, with 3-0 records.

That'll do.

Arizona and California head into this week's games with 2-1 records, while Arizona State and Stanford are both 1-2.

The eight unbeaten teams are all ranked in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25 as a result of the conference's impressive start to the season.

Three of those eight teams are guaranteed to have a loss this week as Utah and UCLA square off in Salt Lake City, Oregon and Colorado play in Eugene and Washington State and Oregon State face off in Pullman, which could result in a shakeup of these rankings next week.

As for now, here’s how we rank the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 4 of the season, leading off with a new No. 1.

Previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Washington (2)

This week: vs. California

Last week: Beat Michigan State, 41-7

What to know: How impressive were the Huskies in their 41-7 win at Michigan State? Impressive enough to pass an idle-USC for No. 1 in our Pac-12 power rankings.

2. USC (1)

This week: at Arizona State

Last week: Off

What to know: The Trojans had a week off after demolishing Stanford in the first conference game of the season in Week 2. They should move to 2-0 in conference play against ASU.

3. Utah (3)

This week: vs. UCLA

Last week: Beat Weber State, 31-7

What to know: The Utes haven't been overly impressive this season, but they are still the reigning conference champs. Tests await with UCLA, Oregon State, USC and Oregon in four of the next five games.

4. Oregon (4)

This week: vs. Colorado

Last week: Beat Hawaii, 55-10

What to know: Bo Nix is just one of several Pac-12 quarterbacks shining this season. He's thrown for 893 yards and eight touchdowns (with no passes intercepted) in three games.

5. Oregon State (5)

This week: at Washington State

Last week: Beat San Diego State, 26-9

What to know: This game between the two holdouts in the Pac-12 is huge, as is the way D.J. Uiagalelei has turned around his career with the Beavers.

6. Washington State (6)

This week: vs. Oregon State

Last week: Beat Northern Colorado, 64-21

What to know: Is this team under the radar despite its 3-0 start? It beat Colorado State in Week 1, 50-24, the same team that came so close to beating Colorado.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies are up to No. 1 in our Pac-12 football power rankings after an impressive win at Michigan State.

7. Colorado (7)

This week: at Oregon

Last week: Beat Colorado State in two overtimes, 43-35

What to know: A win is a win and Colorado's comeback vs. Colorado State was impressive. Will Oregon quiet the hype surrounding the Buffaloes this week?

8. UCLA (8)

This week: at Utah

Last week: Beat North Carolina Central, 59-7

What to know: How good are the Bruins? Yes, they beat Coastal Carolina, San Diego State and North Carolina Central in non-conference play, but conference play starts at Utah.

9. Arizona (9)

This week: at Stanford

Last week: Beat UTEP, 31-10

What to know: The Wildcats are an overtime loss at Mississippi State away from being the Pac-12's ninth undefeated team. After Stanford this week, they have Washington, USC, Washington State, Oregon State, UCLA, Colorado and Utah in successive games.

10. California (10)

This week: at Washington

Last week: Beat Idaho, 31-17

What to know: The Bears rallied for a win against Idaho and only have a 14-10 loss to Auburn as the lone blemish on their record entering the clash at Washington this week.

11. Stanford (12)

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Lost to Sacramento State, 30-23

What to know: Losing to Sacramento State isn't great, but Sacramento State is 3-0 on the season. We're bumping up the Cardinal after the loss because they at least were close to winning.

12. Arizona State (11)

This week: vs. USC

Last week: Lost to Fresno State, 29-0

What to know: ASU was shut out for the first time at home since 1988 in its loss to Fresno State. This team is depleted with injuries and had to play its fourth-string QB a lot in Week 3. And USC is up next. Ouch.

What changed?: Previous Pac-12 football power rankings

