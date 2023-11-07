Pac-12 football power rankings: Conference championship game scenarios coming into focus

Which two teams will meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1?

We're getting close to finding out.

Entering this week's Pac-12 Conference games, seven teams still have a shot at making the conference title game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: Washington, Oregon, USC, Oregon State, Utah, Arizona and UCLA, with Washington and Oregon in the driver's seat.

The top teams in conference play will make the title game this year, as the conference did away with the division winners advancing to the game.

Here's what needs to happen for each of the seven teams to clinch a berth in Las Vegas.

Washington (9-0 overall, 6-0 in Pac-12) will be in with a win in two of its remaining three games. It faces Utah at home this week, then plays at Oregon State before concluding at home vs. Washington State.

Oregon (8-1, 5-1) has the next easiest path to the conference title game. It would lock up a spot by winning its remaining games at home vs. USC, at Arizona State and at home vs. Oregon State.

USC (7-3, 5-2) needs to win its games at Oregon and against UCLA to get a spot (it could also get in with a loss to Oregon, provided the Ducks lose their other two games, Utah loses once and USC beats UCLA).

Oregon State (7-2, 4-2) would need to beat Stanford and then Washington at home and Oregon on the road to get a berth.

Utah (7-2, 4-2) would get in with wins at Washington, at Arizona and against Colorado, as long as Oregon State loses a game and Oregon loses two games.

Arizona (6-3, 4-2) could get into the title game with wins at Colorado, vs. Utah and at Arizona State and a loss by USC along with Washington losing all of its remaining games.

UCLA (6-3, 3-3) still technically has a shot, but would need to beat Arizona State at home, USC on the road and California at home and then have USC, Oregon State, Utah and Arizona lose twice and Oregon and Washington lose all of their remaining games.

Stanford, Colorado, Washington State, California and Arizona State have been eliminated from contention for a berth in the conference title game.

Here’s how we rank all of the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 11 of the season, with previous ranking in parenthesis. We'll know a lot more about the conference title race after this week's showdowns.

1. Washington (1)

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: Beat USC, 52-42

What to know: Yes, the Huskies have had some close calls, but they are still undefeated, including that win over Oregon, so they are still No. 1 in the Pac-12.

2. Oregon (2)

This week: vs. USC

Last week: Beat California, 63-19

What to know: If Oregon and Washington played again, and on a neutral field, we'd probably go with the Ducks to win. They've been on a roll.

3. USC (4)

This week: at Oregon

Last week: Lost to Washington, 52-42

What to know: This team has given up 41, 41, 48, 34, 49 and 42 points in its six games. It is 3-3 in that time frame.

4. Arizona (5)

This week: at Colorado

Last week: Beat UCLA, 27-10

What to know: If Jedd Fisch isn't the Pac-12 coach of the year, he should at least get very strong consideration. He's completely turning around that program.

5. Oregon State (6)

This week: vs. Stanford

Last week: Beat Colorado, 26-19

What to know: The Beavers' two losses have been by a combined six points. They lost by three at Washington State and by three at Arizona.

6. Utah (7)

This week: at Washington

Last week: Beat Arizona State, 55-3

What to know: The Utes are very tough to beat when they get their ground game going and they did just that against ASU, with 352 rushing yards and 513 total yards in the game.

7. UCLA (3)

This week: vs. Arizona State

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 27-10

What to know: The Bruins couldn't afford to lose to Arizona if it wanted to stay in the Pac-12 title game race. They are now 3-3 in conference play.

8. Stanford (12)

This week: At Oregon State

Last week: Beat Washington State, 10-7

What to know: A 4-spot jump for the Cardinal? They are now 2-5 in conference play, which is better than the four teams below them.

9. Colorado (8)

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 26-19

What to know: The Buffaloes need to win two of their final three games to become bowl-eligible. Their final three games? At home vs. Arizona, at Washington State, at Utah.

10. Washington State (9)

This week: At California

Last week: Lost to Stanford, 10-7

What to know: This team has lost five straight and now needs to win two of its final three games to become bowl-eligible with California, Colorado and Washington still on the schedule.

11. California (10)

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 63-19

What to know: This team has now lost four straight, but it has a chance to end strong with Washington State, Stanford and UCLA remaining.

12. Arizona State (11)

This week: at UCLA

Last week: Lost to Utah, 55-3

What to know: Injuries have decimated any chance this team had to be competitive. With UCLA, Oregon and Arizona still to play, will the Sun Devils win another game?

