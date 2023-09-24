Pac-12 football power rankings after eye-opening Week 4

After three weeks of nonconference football and a lot of Week 3 cupcakes, the Pac-12 entered full-on conference action in Week 4. This meant teams played considerably better opponents than in previous weeks. It therefore means the caliber of resumes in the conference took on different — and in many cases, improved — dimensions.

As always, we remind you these rankings are based on actual results against specific opponents. They are not predictions or projections of the future. They are not based on betting odds or lines. They are not measurements of which teams are most likely to make the College Football Playoff.

These are results-based rankings. They will change each week, and are meant to change each week, since that’s how rankings are supposed to be done.

Here we go for Week 4:

STANFORD

The loss to Sacramento State put Stanford here. Losing to Arizona keeps Stanford here.

ARIZONA STATE

ASU played well against USC, especially given that it was undermanned. ASU and Stanford remain the two worst teams in the conference, but ASU is clearly ahead of Stanford among the Pac-12 teams with only one win on the season.

CAL

Cal lost, Arizona won. That’s why Cal has to be in 10th place.

ARIZONA

Arizona is 3-1, but not a very convincing 3-1: Northern Arizona, UTEP, and Stanford by one point.

The next five games for the Wildcats: Washington, USC, Washington State, Oregon State, UCLA. Have fun, Cats.

UCLA

UCLA’s offense and Dante Moore are not ready for prime time. They scored once against Utah and allowed a pick-six, so their net point total was zero. North Carolina Central did not exactly prepare UCLA for Utah. Shocker.

OREGON STATE

San Diego State and San Jose State did not prepare the Beavers for Washington State. There isn’t a lot of meat on the bone with this resume, but Oregon State gets Utah this Friday and can change the trajectory of its season.

COLORADO

Colorado’s win over TCU is a better win than what Oregon State and UCLA have in nonconference play. CU has the best resume of the one-loss Pac-12 teams.

USC

There are five unbeaten teams in the Pac-12 through Week 4, and USC clearly has the weakest resume of the five: San Jose State, Nevada, Stanford, ASU. Each of the four teams ranked above USC has a better win than the Trojans do.

The main thing for USC: Play better. Get things sorted out. Stop being sloppy and undisciplined.

WASHINGTON

In terms of the eye test and the aesthetics, Washington is playing like the best team in the Pac-12, with Oregon a close second. In terms of resume, however, Washington slides to No. 4 because it played Cal while Oregon beat Colorado and Utah handled UCLA.

OREGON

The Ducks’ blowout of Colorado elevates them to No. 3 after their not-very-valuable wins over Portland State and Hawaii.

UTAH

Utah has beaten Florida, Baylor, and UCLA without Cam Rising. Even though those three teams are significantly flawed, that’s a good resume. Doing this without Rising should earn a bump in the rankings, and No. 2 is reflective of that. Well-deserved, Utes.

WASHINGTON STATE

Colorado State on the road. Wisconsin and now Oregon State at home. That’s some heavy lifting. The win over Oregon State — a legitimate Pac-12 title contender — is the best win for any Pac-12 team so far this season. The Cougars are a clear-cut No. 1 through four weeks. Wazzu Bisou Bisou!

