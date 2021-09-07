Pac-12 football power rankings after disastrous Week 1 showing
It was a rough first week of action for Pac-12 football.
The conference went 4-6 overall in Week 1 – including an embarassing 1-5 showing from the Pac-12 north. Sadly, it took the Oregon Ducks pulling off a late victory over Fresno State on Saturday to avoid a winless first week after Washington and Washington State fell to Montana and Utah State, respectively.
Those performances make it clear the Pac-12 south has the better group of teams in the conference this season. This is a bit surprising, as coming into the year perhaps the two coaches with the hottest seats – Chip Kelly and Clay Helton – resided in southern california.
However, UCLA is 2-0 after a dominant win over Hawaii in Week 0 and a big time win over a ranked LSU team in Week 1, while USC looked every bit the part in a commanding win over San Jose State on Saturday.
As such, the Pac-12 power rankings for this week will undergo a shakeup.
Our friends at Trojans Wire released conference power rankings of their own, based solely on last week’s performance, so ours will be more of a blend between preseason expectations, Week 1 performance, and rest of season predictions as we look to put a bad first week behind us.
Washington State (0-1)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Loss to Utah State, 26-23
Arizona (0-1)
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Loss to BYU, 24-16
Oregon State (0-1)
Loss to Purdue, 31-20
Stanford (0-1)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Loss to Kansas State, 24-7
Cal (0-1)
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Loss to Nevada, 22-17
Washington (0-1)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Loss to Montana, 13-7
Colorado (1-0)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Win over Northern Colorado, 35-7
Arizona State (1-0)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Win over Southern Utah, 41-14
Utah (1-0)
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Win over Weber State, 40-17
Oregon (1-0)
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Win over Fresno State, 31-24
USC (1-0)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Win over San Jose State, 30-7
UCLA (2-0)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Win over No. 16 LSU, 38-27
1
1
1
1
1
1