Pac-12 football power rankings: Home field continues to be advantage in conference

Does playing at home still mean something in college football?

It has meant a lot for several Pac-12 teams this season.

Heading into this week's games, the top seven teams in our Pac-12 football power rankings are a combined 22-0 as the home team this season.

USC, Oregon and Washington are the conference's remaining unbeaten teams overall, and Oregon State, Utah, UCLA and Washington State's only losses have come on the road.

Oregon State's lone loss was a 38-35 setback at Washington State.

Utah's was a 21-7 defeat at Oregon State.

UCLA's was a 14-7 defeat at Utah.

Washington State's was a 25-17 loss at UCLA.

Will home field continue to be an advantage in the conference?

Several games this week could put it to the test.

Colorado hosts Stanford, Utah hosts California, Washington hosts Oregon, Washington State hosts Arizona and Oregon State hosts UCLA this week.

Will the home teams continue to prevail?

Here’s how we rank the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 7 of the season, with previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Washington (1)

This week: vs. Oregon

Last week: Off

What to know: The Huskies are scoring an average of 46 points per game, while allowing 18.4 points per game entering their Top-10 showdown with the Ducks.

2. Oregon (2)

This week: at Washington

Last week: Off

What to know: The Ducks are averaging 51.6 points per game, while allowing 11.8 points per game. How many points will we see in their game vs. Huskies?

3. USC (3)

This week: at Notre Dame

Last week: Beat Arizona in 3OTs, 43-41

What to know: The Trojans just keep finding ways to win, even if it hasn't been pretty. It's win in three overtimes over Arizona wasn't pretty.

4. Oregon State (5)

This week: vs. UCLA

Last week: Beat California, 52-40

What to know: The Beavers like to spread around their scoring. They have had six players rush for a touchdown this season and eight players catch a touchdown pass.

5. UCLA (7)

This week: at Oregon State

Last week: Beat Washington State, 25-17

What to know: Is this UCLA defense legit? The 17 points against Washington State are the most it has allowed all season, but potent offenses await.

6. Utah (6)

This week: vs. California

Last week: Off

What to know: Does Utah have the offense to hang in the Pac-12 this season? The Utes feel Cameron Rising's absence. They are averaging 19.2 points per game.

7. Washington State (4)

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Lost to UCLA, 25-17

What to know: The Cougars' 17 points against UCLA were their lowest offensive output of the season. The fewest points they had scored before that was 31.

8. Colorado (8)

This week: vs. Stanford

Last week: Beat Arizona State, 27-24

What to know: How's this stat line for Shedeur Sanders this season? 2,020 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, two interceptions, 72.7% completion percentage.

9. Arizona (9)

This week: at Washington State

Last week: Lost to USC in 3OTs, 43-41

What to know: Noah Fifita is going to be very hard to take out of the lineup. In two games with starter Jayden de Laura out, Fifita is 60-for-82 for 604 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

10. California (10)

This week: at Utah

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 52-40

What to know: QB Fernando Mendoza helped the Bears put up more points (40) in his first college start than Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and other Cal legends did.

11. Arizona State (11)

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Colorado, 43-41

What to know: The Sun Devils do not have a home-field advantage this season. They are 1-4 at home and 0-1 on the road, with three of their next four away from Tempe.

12. Stanford (12)

This week: At Colorado

Last week: Off

What to know: The Cardinal play Colorado, UCLA, Washington, Washington State and Oregon State over the next five weeks. Good luck.

