Pac-12 football power rankings: Huge showdowns loom, including Oregon vs. Washington

It will be a relatively quiet week in the Pac-12, with four teams not playing games this week, including Washington and Oregon.

That will just allow the hype to grow for the Huskies and Ducks, who play next week after their off weeks this week.

Talk about a big game.

The winner of that contest will be No. 1 in our power rankings and perhaps have an inside track on making the Pac-12 title game.

And that game isn't the only big game that week, with USC playing at Notre Dame and UCLA at Oregon State.

But that doesn't mean there aren't some interesting Pac-12 games this week.

Washington State and UCLA face off in a very intriguing game this week, with the Cougars and Bruins coming off of off weeks of their own.

Colorado State is at Arizona State, Oregon State is at California and Arizona is also at USC.

Could we see a shakeup in the conference over the next two weeks?

Here’s how we rank the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 6 of the season, with previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Washington (1)

This week: Off

Last week: Beat Arizona, 31-24.

What to know: Michael Penix Jr. isn't the Huskies' whole team. Washington rushed for all four of its touchdowns against Arizona.

More: Arizona's comeback bid falls short, Wildcats trip up vs. No. 7 Washington

2. Oregon (2)

This week: Off

Last week: Beat Stanford, 42-6.

What to know: The Ducks have dominated opponents, outscoring them 258-59 this season. The schedule gets more difficult now.

3. USC (3)

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Beat Colorado, 48-41.

What to know: Can the Trojans simply outscore everyone? There are some big questions about their defense after the past two weeks.

4. Washington State (5)

This week: At UCLA

Last week: Off

What to know: We debated moving the Cougars higher after their off week. They have impressive wins over Wisconsin and Oregon State.

5. Oregon State (6)

This week: At California

Last week: Beat Utah, 21-7.

What to know: The Beavers have a lot more balance than some other Pac-12 contenders with their ability to run the ball. Yes, they are a Pac-12 contender.

Previous Pac-12 power rankings: The Conference of Quarterbacks in 2023 college football

6. Utah (4)

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 21-7.

What to know: We can't help but think how good this team might be if Cameron Rising was playing. The off week is at the perfect time for the Utes.

7. UCLA (7)

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Off

What to know: We're not sold on the Bruins, after their 14-7 loss to Utah before their off week. A win over Washington State would change that.

8. Colorado (8)

This week: At Arizona State

Last week: Lost to USC, 48-41.

What to know: You have to give the Buffaloes props for fighting back against USC. Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,781 yards in five games. Yes, that's a lot.

More: Colorado's Deion Sanders is the most famous college football coach ever

9. Arizona (9)

This week: At USC

Last week: Lost to Washington, 31-24.

What to know: Do the Wildcats have a quarterback controversy? Noah Fifita went 35-for-47 for 301 yards and three touchdowns against Washington.

10. California (10)

This week: vs. Oregon State

Last week: Beat Arizona State, 24-21.

What to know: It hasn't been pretty, but this team is 3-2 and could easily be 4-1. But the Golden Bears have Oregon State, Utah, USC, Oregon and Washington State in its next five games.

11. Arizona State (12)

This week: vs. Colorado

Last week: Lost to California, 24-21.

What to know: This team is 0-4 since barely defeating Southern Utah in its opener and has been forced to play musical chairs at QB. But you can see the effort. Will the results start to follow?

Sun Devils football: 3 things Arizona State did right against California

12. Stanford (11)

This week: Off

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 42-6.

What to know: We had to drop the Cardinal based on their performance in Eugene. The wins are going to be hard to come by from here on out.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 football power rankings: Oregon vs. Washington showdown looms