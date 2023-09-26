Pac-12 football power rankings: The Conference of Quarterbacks in 2023 college football

The Pac-12 Conference has often been called "The Conference of Champions."

In the 2023 college football season, a different slogan might be more appropriate for the conference.

Like "The Conference of Quarterbacks."

The conference has some of the best-performing players in college football at that position through the first four weeks of the season, with several QBs having played themselves into the early season Heisman Trophy race with their dynamic play on the field.

USC's Caleb Williams, last year's Heisman winner, could be in the running again with his impressive start to the season, while Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are among several quarterbacks in the conference that are putting up spectacular numbers.

The performance at the position makes the Pac-12 a conference to keep an eye on as the season continues.

You never know what one of the QBs in the conference is going to do next.

Here’s how we rank the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 4 of the season, taking a look at each team's output at the quarterback position so far this season.

Previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Washington (1)

This week: At Arizona

Last week: 59-42 win vs. California

What to know: Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,636 yards and 16 touchdowns through four games. He has had two passes intercepted. He's completed 74.6% of his passes. That'll do.

2. Oregon (4)

This week: At Stanford

Last week: 42-6 win vs. Colorado

What to know: Bo Nix has 11 touchdown passes for the Ducks, and just one pick. He's thrown for 1,169 yards with a 79.4% completion percentage. Not too shabby.

More: Overrated USC quarterback Caleb Williams only scores 5 TDs against Arizona State

3. USC (2)

This week: At Colorado

Last week: 42-28 win at Arizona State

What to know: All Williams has done this year is throw for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns (with no interceptions). He has completed 74.3% of his attempts.

4. Utah (3)

This week: At Oregon State

Last week: 14-7 win vs. UCLA

What to know: With Cam Rising injured so far this season, the Utes have turned to Nate Johnson (31-for-49, two touchdowns) and Bryson Barnes (18-for-37, one touchdown). Imagine this team with Rising.

5. Washington State (6)

This week: Off

Last week: 38-35 win vs. Oregon State

What to know: Cameron Ward is often overlooked, but he shouldn't be. He's thrown for 13 touchdowns and 1,390 yards without a pass intercepted so far this season, completing 74.6% of his throws.

6. Oregon State (5)

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: 38-35 loss at Washington State

What to know: DJ Uiagalelei has seven touchdown passes and three passes intercepted this season, while throwing for 828 yards, with a 57.8% completion rate. He's also rushed for five touchdowns.

More: Arizona Wildcats overcome injuries, rally to beat Stanford in Pac-12 opener

7. UCLA (8)

This week: Off

Last week: 14-7 loss at Utah

What to know: Three quarterbacks have seen action for the Bruins, with the bulk of the reps going to Dante Moore (47-for-86 for 849 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions).

8. Colorado (7)

This week: vs. USC

Last week: 42-6 loss at Oregon

What to know: Shedeur Sanders came back to earth in the loss to Oregon, but he's impressed this season, throwing for 11 touchdowns, 1,410 yards and a 76.9% completion percentage (with just one interception).

9. Arizona (9)

This week: vs. Washington

Last week: 21-20 win at Stanford

What to know: Jayden de Laura has nine touchdown passes for the Wildcats, with five passes intercepted. He has thrown for 1,069 yards and has completed 69.6% of his attempts.

10. California (10)

This week: vs. Arizona State

Last week: 59-32 loss at Washington

What to know: Ben Finley has completed 49-of-79 attempts for 533 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for the Bears. Sam Jackson V is 39-for-68 for 426 yards, four touchdowns and two passes intercepted.

More: Kenny Dillingham to keep play calling for Arizona State, QB Trenton Bourguet likely to return

11. Stanford (11)

This week: vs. Oregon

Last week: 21-20 loss vs. Arizona

What to know: Ashton Daniels leads the Cardinal with 534 yards passing on 59.2% passing, with three touchdowns and two throws picked off. Justin Lamson has 307 yards passing and a pass intercepted on 46.3% passing.

12. Arizona State (12)

This week: at California

Last week: 42-28 loss vs. USC

What to know: Injuries have plagued the Sun Devils, with four quarterbacks seeing action. Jaden Rashada is 34-for-60 for 403 yards, 3 TDs and a pick; Drew Pyne is 26-for-49 for 273 yards, two TDs and 3 interceptions, and Jacob Conover and Trenton Bourguet have each completed six passes.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 football power rankings: The Conference of Quarterbacks