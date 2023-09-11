Pac-12 football power rankings: The best conference in college football

Is the Pac-12 the best conference in college football through the first two weeks of the 2023 season?

One can certainly make the case for the conference entering Week 3.

Entering this week's games, the Pac-12 has an overall record of 21-4, with one of the losses coming by Stanford against conference foe USC.

The non-conference losses for the conference? Arizona State losing to Oklahoma State, California losing to Auburn and Arizona losing in overtime to Mississippi State.

Not too shabby.

The conference boasts some impressive wins this season, including victories over TCU, Florida, Wisconsin and San Diego State.

It also boasts seven ranked teams in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, with USC at No. 5, Washington at No. 8, Utah at No.12, Oregon at No. 13, Oregon State at No. 17, Colorado at No. 21 and UCLA at No. 25.

Washington State, coming off an impressive upset over Wisconsin, is on the cusp on the Top 25 in that poll, leading the "others receiving votes" category (the Cougars are ranked in the AP Top 25, giving the conference eight teams in that poll).

It's been a special first two weeks for the conference. What will Week 3 hold?

Previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. USC (3)

This week: Off

Last week: 56-10 win over Stanford

What to know: We've put the Trojans back on top thanks to a dominating performance against Stanford. Can anyone slow down Caleb Williams and this offense? Their first three opponents couldn't.

2. Washington (2)

This week: at Michigan State

Last week: 43-10 win over Tulsa

What to know: The Huskies are off to a very impressive start, but face a challenge on the road at Michigan State in Week 3. You have to like their chances, however, with the way Michael Penix Jr. is playing.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies are climbing in the rankings after a hot start to the season.

3. Utah (1)

This week: vs. Weber State

Last week: 20-13 win over Baylor

What to know: The Utes are 2-0 with starting QB Cameron Rising out with injury. It wasn't pretty in Waco, but they got the job done. Weber State should be an easier game in Week 3.

4. Oregon (4)

This week: vs. Hawaii

Last week: 38-30 win over Texas Tech

What to know: Oregon had its struggles, but found a way to win in Lubbock, which is no easy feat. The Ducks can't get caught looking ahead to their Week 4 game against Colorado.

5. Oregon State (5)

This week: vs. San Diego State

Last week: 55-7 win over UC Davis

What to know: DJ Uiagalelei has five touchdown passes and no interceptions, but it's the Oregon State rushing game that is leading this team with six touchdowns and 466 yards on 72 carries.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a big reason for the Beavers' hot start to the season.

6. Washington State (6)

This week: vs. Northern Colorado

Last week: 31-22 win over Wisconsin

What to know: We're not quite sure where to rank the Cougars, but they arguably had the best win of the week for the Pac-12 in upsetting Wisconsin. Next week's game vs. Oregon State looms large.

7. Colorado (8)

This week: vs. Colorado State

Last week: 36-14 win over Nebraska

What to know: We should probably have the Buffaloes ranked higher, but we're just not completely sold on them yet. Wins against Colorado State this week and Oregon next week would sell us.

Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes rising in the rankings after a 2-0 start.

8. UCLA (7)

This week: vs. North Carolina Central

Last week: 35-10 win over San Diego State

What to know: North Carolina Central shouldn't be a challenge for the Bruins, who are scheduled to open conference play in Week 4 at Utah.

9. Arizona (10)

This week: vs. UTEP

Last week: 31-24 overtime loss against Mississippi State

What to know: QB Jayden de Laura had a disastrous start against the Bulldogs and the Wildcats still almost rallied for a win. This team is much improved.

10. California (9)

This week: vs. Idaho

Last week: 14-10 loss against Auburn

What to know: The Bears were very much in the game with Auburn. Don't look past Idaho. It has a 42-17 win over Lamar and a 33-6 win over Nevada.

11. Arizona State (12)

This week: vs. Fresno State

Last week: 27-15 loss against Oklahoma State

What to know: The Sun Devils had a 15-10 lead at the half on Oklahoma State before struggling in the second half for the second week in a row. It will need a complete game for a chance to beat Fresno State, which has beat Purdue and Eastern Washington.

12. Stanford (11)

This week: vs. Sacramento State

Last week: 56-10 loss against USC

What to know: Stanford is the only team in the Pac-12 with a conference loss thanks to its loss against USC. We're still not sure what to make of the Cardinal, but we'll soon find out with its tough upcoming schedule.

