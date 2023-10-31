Pac-12 football power rankings: Arizona rising in third season under coach Jedd Fisch

While this space has been dominated by the teams at the top of the Pac-12 standings, and understandably so, it's time to recognize a team in the middle of the conference pack that is in the midst of a very solid season.

The Arizona Wildcats.

After upsetting Oregon State on Saturday, Jedd Fisch's team sits at 3-2 in Pac-12 play, tied for fourth in the conference with the Beavers, UCLA and Utah.

The Wildcats are 5-3 overall with their other wins over Northern Arizona, UTEP, Stanford and Washington State.

Their losses?

A 31-24 setback in overtime at Mississippi State, a 31-24 loss against Washington and a 43-41 triple overtime loss at USC.

Not bad for a program that went 1-11 in Fisch's first year in 2021 and 5-7 in 2022.

Arizona has games remaining against UCLA, at Colorado, vs. Utah and at Arizona State.

How many wins will the Wildcats end up with this season?

Here’s how we rank Arizona and the Pac-12's other football teams entering Week 10 of the season, with previous ranking in parenthesis.

More: Arizona football upsets Oregon State with fourth-quarter push

1. Washington (1)

This week: at USC

Last week: Beat Stanford, 42-33

What to know: The Huskies again struggled with an inferior opponent, but this team is still 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

2. Oregon (2)

This week: vs. California

Last week: Beat Utah, 35-6

What to know: The Ducks have impressed since their loss to the Huskies. Bo Nix for Heisman? He has 21 touchdown passes and one interception on the season.

3. UCLA (5)

This week: at Arizona

Last week: Beat Colorado, 28-16

What to know: Since losing to Oregon State, the Bruins have taken care of business against Stanford and Colorado. They rushed for 218 yards against the Buffaloes.

4. USC (6)

This week: vs. Washington

Last week: Beat California, 50-49

What to know: The Trojans have given up 28 points or more in all but two games this season, including a season-high 49 against California.

The Arizona Wildcats are a program on the rise under coach Jedd Fisch.

5. Arizona (7)

This week: vs. UCLA

Last week: Beat Oregon State, 27-24

What to know: The Wildcats went 2-2 in four straight games against ranked opponents (and lost to USC in three overtimes). They have a fifth straight against UCLA this week.

6. Oregon State (3)

This week: at Colorado

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 27-24

What to know: The Beavers face Colorado and Stanford the next two weeks before ending the Pac-12 season vs. Washington and at Oregon.

7. Utah (4)

This week: vs. ASU

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 35-6

What to know: We talked up the Utes in this space last week. Oregon then offered the Utes some humble pie, allowing Utah to gain only 241 yards of total offense.

8. Colorado (9)

This week: vs. Oregon State

Last week: Lost to UCLA, 28-16

What to know: Can the 4-4 Buffaloes make a bowl? They are going to have to go 2-2 against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah to do so.

More: What football players, coaches said after Arizona State beat Washington State

9. Washington State (8)

This week: vs. Stanford

Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 38-27

What to know: The Cougars started the season 4-0 with wins over ranked opponents in Wisconsin and Oregon State. They are 0-4 since.

10. California (10)

This week: At Oregon

Last week: Lost to USC, 50-49

What to know: The Golden Bears have lost three straight, but QB Fernando Mendoza did give them a chance to win against the Trojans.

11. Arizona State (12)

This week: at Utah

Last week: Beat Washington State, 42-33

What to know: ASU's six game losing streak is in the past, thanks in large part, to its rushing game. The Sun Devils out-gained the Cougars on the ground, 235-88.

More: ASU football's offense comes alive, Sun Devils get first Pac-12 win vs. Washington State

12. Stanford (11)

This week: At Washington State

Last week: Lost to Washington, 42-33

What to know: Give the Cardinal credit. They played the Huskies tough. A suddenly very winnable Washington State game is up next.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 football power rankings: Arizona rising under Jedd Fisch