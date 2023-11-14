Pac-12 football power rankings: Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. for Heisman?

The Pac-12 has not had back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners since USC's Matt Leinart in 2004 and USC's Reggie Bush in 2005 (which was later vacated).

USC's Caleb Williams won the award last season.

Could another QB in the conference win the award this season, giving the Pac-12 a second straight (and final) Heisman Trophy winner in 2023?

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are among the favorites to win the award heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Penix Jr. has thrown for 28 touchdowns and 3,533 yards this season, with seven passes intercepted. His 10-0 Huskies have a test at Oregon State this week before hosting Washington State next week.

Nix has thrown for 3,135 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just two passes intercepted. His 9-1 Ducks play at Arizona State on Saturday before hosting Oregon State next week.

The two teams control their own destiny for the Pac-12 Championship Game, with perhaps the winning QB in that game having a final Heisman moment for the conference.

Here’s how we ranked Washington, Oregon and the rest of the Pac-12's football teams entering Week 12 of the season, with previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Washington (1)

This week: At Oregon State

Last week: Beat Utah, 35-28.

What to know: Can the Huskies run the table? They have a very big test at Oregon State on Saturday.

2. Oregon (2)

This week: At Arizona State

Last week: Beat USC, 36-27.

What to know: The Ducks have impressed since their close loss at Washington, scoring 38, 35, 63 and 36 points in wins.

Could Oregon's Bo Nix win the Heisman? Washington's Michael Penix Jr. could have a say in it.

3. Arizona (4)

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: Beat Colorado, 34-31.

What to know: Make that four straight wins for the Wildcats, who have Utah at home this week and Arizona State on the road after that.

4. Oregon State (5)

This week: vs. Washington

Last week: Beat Stanford, 62-17.

What to know: How's this for the final two games? The Beavers host Washington this week and play at Oregon the next.

5. Utah (6)

This week: at Arizona

Last week: Lost to Washington, 35-28.

What to know: The Utes are 2-3 against ranked opponents this season, with another ranked opponent on tap this week.

6. USC (3)

This week: vs. UCLA

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 36-27.

What to know: USC has given up at least 28 points in eight straight games.

7. UCLA (7)

This week: at USC

Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 17-7.

What to know: There is speculation that Chip Kelly's job could be on the line for the Bruins. A win over USC would quiet that speculation.

8. California (11)

This week: at Stanford

Last week: Beat Washington State, 42-39.

What to know: Jaydn Ott ran the ball 27 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in the win over Washington State. He also had three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.

9. Colorado (9)

This week: at Washington State

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 34-31.

What to know: Seven of the Buffaloes' 10 games have been decided by eight points or less.

10. Arizona State (12)

This week: vs. Oregon

Last week: Beat UCLA, 17-7.

What to know: ASU coach Kenny Dillingham impressed with his coaching job at the Rose Bowl. He implemented a plan and his team stuck with it in a huge upset win.

11. Stanford (8)

This week: vs. California

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 62-17.

What to know: The Cardinal have just one Pac-12 game left as they play California this week before playing Notre Dame to end the season.

12. Washington State (10)

This week: vs. Colorado

Last week: Lost to California, 42-39.

What to know: The Cougars have lost six straight games, although they have dropped their last two by three points each.

