Pac-12 football: Passing leaders through Week 1

With the Pac-12 officially in its swansong — barring some magical convincing from Oregon State and Washington State — the conference sure is trying to go out with a bang. After a week-plus of games, there have been a ton of notable performances, with the Colorado Buffaloes’ upset of TCU being the biggest of them all.

The Pac-12’s quarterback play might very well be the best group in the entire country and early on, that’s sure tough to argue. Here are the Pac-12’s passing leaders through Week 1, and it’s worth noting that Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans have played two games (h/t SuperWest Sports):

ETHAN GARBERS, UCLA: 121 YARDS

Ethan Garbers was officially named UCLA’s starting quarterback, although he and Dante Moore got playing time against Coastal Carolina, and Moore certainly looked a bit better.

DANTE MOORE, UCLA: 143 YARDS

The five-star recruit wasted no time getting acclimated to the college level. Chip Kelly might hand him the keys to UCLA’s car soon.

BRYSON BARNES, UTAH: 159 YARDS

With Cam Rising still recovering from his Rose Bowl injury, Bryson Barnes got the start and the win over Florida.

MILLER MOSS, USC: 197 YARDS

At this rate, Miller Moss might get a lot of playing time. The Trojans won in Week 0 by 28 points and in Week 1 by 52, although the competition will get tougher.

JADEN RASHADA, ARIZONA STATE: 236 YARDS

The Arizona State-Southern Utah weather delay was bizarre, but Rashada, the freshman, threw for 236 yards in the victory. He looks like the real deal.

DJ UIAGALELEI, OREGON STATE: 239 YARDS

Oregon State played on Sunday and got the win over San Jose State, 42-17. The Clemson transfer looked comfortable as the guy for the Beavers.

ASHTON DANIELS, STANFORD: 248 YARDS

Troy Taylor has this Stanford offense looking fun, although the first game was against Hawaii. Still, perhaps there is hope for the Cardinal once again.

BEN FINLEY, CAL: 279 YARDS

The NC State transfer threw for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Golden Bears smacked North Texas, 58-21. The Golden Bears had SIX rushing touchdowns in the game.

JAYDEN DE LAURA, ARIZONA: 285 YARDS

The Wildcats had an easy start with a game against Northern Arizona, and Jayden de Laura threw for three scores and ran for another in the 38-3 victory. Former Buff Montana Lemonious-Craig had two catches for 49 yards.

BO NIX, OREGON: 287 YARDS

Bo Nix is a Heisman contender. He threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before getting replaced due to the blowout score. It was a 50-7 Oregon lead at the half and the Ducks won 81-7.

MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON: 450 YARDS

Michael Penix Jr. played most of Washington’s Week 1 blowout against Boise State. He threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns in the 56-19 win.

CAMERON WARD, WASHINGTON STATE: 451 YARDS

Washington State got the road win over Colorado State. Cameron Ward threw for 451 yards with three touchdowns in the 50-24 victory.

SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO: 510 YARDS

Who had Shedeur Sanders breaking the Colorado single-game passing record in his Buffs debut against TCU? Deion Sanders did, probably.

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC: 597 YARDS

Caleb Williams is the only one to play two games so far, so his being at the top isn’t surprising. He only threw for 87 more yards than Shedeur Sanders, although Williams was replaced early in both of USC’s wins.

