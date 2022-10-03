Pac-12 football leading receivers through Week 5

Jordan Addison gets the headlines at USC, but he’s not the only Pac-12 receiver who is making news and producing big plays for his team’s offense. Troy Franklin at Oregon has been special. Arizona’s passing game is new and improved under head coach Jedd Fisch and quarterback Jayden de Laura. Cam Rising can sling the ball at Utah. So can Cameron Ward of Washington State, who will face USC this upcoming weekend in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Pac-12 is a place where throwing the ball is the popular thing to do. Quarterback play is better, and that’s a big reason why several teams in the conference are ranked. (Not you, Oregon State. Find a better quarterback.)

Let’s see which receivers are benefiting the most in this tabulation of receiving yards leaders in the Pac-12 through Week 5:

JACOB COWING, ARIZONA

566 yards

DORIAN SINGER, ARIZONA

450 yards

JORDAN ADDISON, USC

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs away from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back D.J. Taylor (3) for a first down in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

442 yards

JALEN MCMILLAN, WASHINGTON

428 yards

JEREMIAH HUNTER, CAL

414 yards

ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

409 yards

TROY FRANKLIN, OREGON

391 yards

JAKE BOBO, UCLA

363 yards

TRE'SHAUN HARRISON, OREGON STATE

337 yards

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire